How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (5-11) will try to halt a three-game slide when they host the Washington Nationals (6-9), who arrive at PNC Park on Monday also riding a two-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh’s offense sputtered in a 4-0 shutout loss to the Reds on Sunday. Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski took the defeat after surrendering four earned runs on five hits across 4 1/3 innings. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a rare bright spot at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a triple.

The Nationals didn’t fare much better, falling 11-4 to the Marlins. Jacob Young chipped in a 2-for-3 performance with an RBI, while MacKenzie Gore was tagged with the loss after allowing four earned runs over six innings, despite striking out seven.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. the Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Washington Nationals in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Monday, April 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Paul Skenes will get the ball for Pittsburgh, making his fourth start of the season. The rookie right-hander is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 18 1/3 innings.

Offensively, Oneil Cruz has gone deep twice this season, tied for the team lead, though he’s hitting just .195 with five RBI. Ke’Bryan Hayes is batting .212 with one homer and a pair of extra-base hits, while Kiner-Falefa leads qualified Pirates hitters with a .260 average. Bryan Reynolds shares the team lead in homers (2) and paces the club with six RBI. He’s currently on a three-game hit streak and is batting .263 over his last five contests with a homer and two doubles.

Washington Nationals team news

For the Nationals, James Wood leads the way with five home runs, seventh-most in MLB, and is 22nd in RBI. Keibert Ruiz is off to a red-hot start, hitting .373 to top the team. Alex Call is also producing, hitting .367 with two doubles, a triple, and 10 walks. Nate Lowe leads Washington with 15 RBI.

Brad Lord will be making his second start of the season on the mound.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals Series info

Game 1

Date Monday, April 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Pirates) Paul Skenes Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Jake Irvin TV Channel SportsNet PT and MASN Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, April 15, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Mitch Keller Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Jake Irvin TV Channel SportsNet PT and MASN Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, April 16, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Bailey Falter Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Mitchell Parker TV Channel SportsNet PT and MASN Livestream Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals head-to-head record