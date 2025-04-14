How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Pittsburgh Pirates (5-11) will try to halt a three-game slide when they host the Washington Nationals (6-9), who arrive at PNC Park on Monday also riding a two-game losing streak.
Pittsburgh’s offense sputtered in a 4-0 shutout loss to the Reds on Sunday. Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski took the defeat after surrendering four earned runs on five hits across 4 1/3 innings. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a rare bright spot at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a triple.
The Nationals didn’t fare much better, falling 11-4 to the Marlins. Jacob Young chipped in a 2-for-3 performance with an RBI, while MacKenzie Gore was tagged with the loss after allowing four earned runs over six innings, despite striking out seven.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. the Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MASN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Washington Nationals in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Date
Monday, April 14, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
Venue
PNC Park
Location
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Paul Skenes will get the ball for Pittsburgh, making his fourth start of the season. The rookie right-hander is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 18 1/3 innings.
Offensively, Oneil Cruz has gone deep twice this season, tied for the team lead, though he’s hitting just .195 with five RBI. Ke’Bryan Hayes is batting .212 with one homer and a pair of extra-base hits, while Kiner-Falefa leads qualified Pirates hitters with a .260 average. Bryan Reynolds shares the team lead in homers (2) and paces the club with six RBI. He’s currently on a three-game hit streak and is batting .263 over his last five contests with a homer and two doubles.
Washington Nationals team news
For the Nationals, James Wood leads the way with five home runs, seventh-most in MLB, and is 22nd in RBI. Keibert Ruiz is off to a red-hot start, hitting .373 to top the team. Alex Call is also producing, hitting .367 with two doubles, a triple, and 10 walks. Nate Lowe leads Washington with 15 RBI.
Brad Lord will be making his second start of the season on the mound.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals Series info
Game 1
Date
Monday, April 14, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Pirates)
Paul Skenes
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Jake Irvin
TV Channel
SportsNet PT and MASN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
Mitch Keller
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Jake Irvin
TV Channel
SportsNet PT and MASN
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
Bailey Falter
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Mitchell Parker
TV Channel
SportsNet PT and MASN
Livestream
|Fubo
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
08.09.24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals
7-3
08.09.24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals
6-8
07.09.24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals
3-5
06.09.24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals
9-4
05.04.24
MLB
Washington Nationals
Pittsburgh Pirates
4-7