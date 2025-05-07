How to watch today's Phoenix Rising vs Houston Dynamo US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Phoenix Rising and Houston Dynamo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Phoenix Rising and Houston Dynamo are set to face off in a highly anticipated US Open Cup Round of 32 clash on Wednesday at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

With both teams eager to progress in the tournament, this fixture promises an intense battle-Phoenix Rising will look to capitalize on home advantage, while Houston Dynamo aim to assert their MLS pedigree and overcome recent struggles on the road.

How to watch Phoenix Rising FC vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Phoenix Rising FC vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

The match will be played at Phoenix Rising Stadium, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Phoenix Rising FC team news

Phoenix Rising enter this match amid a challenging injury situation. Head coach Pa-Modou Kah has acknowledged that the team has been hit very hard with injuries this year, losing key players like Jearl Margaritha, who was injured after scoring his third goal of the season last weekend.

Long-term absentees include Charlie Dennis and Ryan Flood, while the defensive lineup has seen frequent changes due to ongoing fitness issues. Despite these setbacks, the squad’s young core has been stepping up, with academy product Braxton Montgomery recently earning starting minutes in defense. There are no major suspensions reported for this fixture.

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston Dynamo also face notable absences. Midfielder Júnior Urso and goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer are both sidelined with muscle injuries, while Andrew Tarbell is out long-term with a cruciate ligament injury.

Duane Holmes and Lawrence Ennail are also unavailable due to injuries, further limiting the squad’s options. There are no fresh suspensions reported for Houston ahead of the cup tie, but the team will need to find solutions for their attacking and defensive inconsistencies in the absence of several regulars.

