How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies versus the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies (9-6) return home Monday to kick off a four-game series against the red-hot San Francisco Giants (11-4) at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies were shut out 7-0 by the Cardinals on Sunday, with ace Zack Wheeler taking the loss after giving up four earned runs across six innings. Offensively, J.T. Realmuto was one of the few to get on base, finishing 1-for-3.

Meanwhile, the Giants edged the Yankees 5-4 in the Bronx, thanks in large part to Jung Hoo Lee’s breakout performance. The rookie outfielder went 2-for-3 with a pair of homers and four RBI. Logan Webb improved to 2-0 despite a shaky outing, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks over five innings. Ryan Walker slammed the door with a clean ninth for his fourth save.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs. the San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Francisco Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Monday, April 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

On the Phillies’ side, Kyle Schwarber leads the team with six home runs and 12 RBI, ranking among the league’s top power hitters. Bryce Harper is batting .250 with two long balls and 11 walks, entering the game on a modest two-game hit streak. Nick Castellanos boasts a team-best .291 average, while Trea Turner has chipped in with a .240 clip.

Veteran righty Taijuan Walker takes the mound for Philadelphia, making his third start of the season. He’s yet to allow an earned run in 10.2 innings, with nine strikeouts and a 1.125 WHIP.

San Francisco Giants team news

Jung Hoo Lee enters the opener swinging a hot bat, riding a four-game hit streak while slashing .389 with three homers and eight RBI in his last five games. He leads the team with a .352 average. Wilmer Flores continues to power the lineup with an MLB-best six home runs and 19 RBI. Mike Yastrzemski is off to a strong start as well, batting .300 with a pair of homers, while Matt Chapman has struggled, hitting .176 despite drawing 14 walks.

Landen Roupp will get the start for San Francisco, his third of the year. The right-hander is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts over 10 innings.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Series info

Game 1

Date Monday, April 14, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Taijuan Walker Starting Pitcher (Giants) Landen Roupp TV Channel NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, April 15, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Jesús Luzardo Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Justin Verlander TV Channel NBCS-PH+ and NBCS-BA Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, April 16, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Jesús Luzardo Starting Pitcher (Giants) Justin Verlander TV Channel NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA Livestream Fubo

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record