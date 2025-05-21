How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Pittsburgh RIverhounds US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union and Pittsburgh Riverhounds meet for the first time in an official competition on Wednesday at Subaru Park in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup.

Dubbed the “Keystone State Showdown,” this match is a historic occasion for Pennsylvania soccer, pitting the state’s MLS powerhouse against its oldest professional club. The Union, three-time Open Cup finalists and currently leading MLS in both points and goals, enter as heavy favorites, while the Riverhounds, the last remaining USL Championship team in the tournament, embrace the underdog role.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals, making this a high-stakes clash with regional pride and cup dreams on the line. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Philadelphia Union vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC kick-off time

The match will be played at Subaru Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

For Philadelphia Union, manager Bradley Carnell is expected to field a strong lineup, with attacking leader Tal Baribo—MLS’s top scorer with 11 goals—and creative force Quinn Sullivan, who has seven assists, both available and in top form.

The Union have been dominant at home, unbeaten in their last 12 Open Cup matches at Subaru Park, and have no major injury concerns reported ahead of this fixture.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC team news

Pittsburgh Riverhounds, led by coach Bob Lilley, arrive as significant underdogs but with a reputation for resilience in knockout competitions. The Hounds pulled off a dramatic upset over New York City FC in the previous round, with Roberto Ydrach’s stoppage-time header earning them a place in the last 16 and national attention.

There are no major new injuries reported, so key contributors like Robbie Mertz and goalkeeper Eric Dick are expected to start, with the team likely to rely on a compact defensive shape and set-piece opportunities. As the last non-MLS side left in the competition, Pittsburgh will look to channel the underdog spirit and make history against their in-state rivals.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links