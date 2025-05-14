How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union host LA Galaxy at Subaru Park on Wednesday in an MLS fixture marked by contrasting form and fortunes.

The Union are riding a four-match unbeaten streak and sit third in the Eastern Conference, while the defending MLS Cup champions, LA Galaxy, are enduring a historic winless start to the season, compounded by a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of New York Red Bulls last weekend. Philadelphia will be eager to end a 13-year wait for a win over the Galaxy, while the visitors desperately seek to halt their downward spiral.

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Philadelphia Union vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Subaru Park

The match will be played at Subaru Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union face a few injury concerns ahead of this match. Goalkeeper Andre Blake and defender Olivier Mbaizo are both doubtful with knee injuries and will be assessed before kickoff.

Center-backs Ian Glavinovich and Neil Pierre are expected to remain sidelined due to similar issues. Despite these absences, the Union’s attack remains potent, led by Tai Baribo, who is tied atop the league’s scoring charts and particularly effective at home, having scored five of his goals at Subaru Park. No new suspensions are reported for Philadelphia.

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy’s squad is severely depleted by injuries and suspensions. Edwin Cerrillo is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Key attacking players Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil, and Riqui Puig are all ruled out, with Puig’s absence especially damaging given his importance to the team’s midfield creativity and control.

The Galaxy have also lost several veteran contributors from last season, and Marco Reus, expected to step up in Puig’s absence, has been limited by injuries and is unlikely to feature heavily.

With Christian Ramirez responsible for half of the team’s away goals this season, the Galaxy’s attacking threat remains limited as they search for solutions in a difficult campaign.

