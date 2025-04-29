How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals are set to kick off a three-game set Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Washington heads into the series licking its wounds after a brutal 19-5 drubbing at the hands of the Mets on Monday night, leaving them with a split in their four-game series. Despite the ugly finish, the Nationals had gone 6-4 over their previous 10 contests before arriving in Philly. However, their pitching woes were on full display over the weekend, surrendering a combined 32 runs to New York. As a staff, Washington owns a 5.12 ERA, ranking 13th in the National League.

On the other side, the Phillies snapped a season-worst five-game skid on Saturday and kept the momentum rolling with another victory to clinch their weekend set against the Mets. Sunday's finale saw Philadelphia grind out a 3-1 win in 10 innings, their third extra-inning battle over the past seven games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 am PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Tuesday, April 29, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET/3:45 am PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber has been the big bat in the Phillies' lineup, belting seven homers and driving in 18 runs so far this season. His home run total ranks 13th in MLB, while his RBI mark sits at 24th. Bryce Harper, though struggling with a .231 average, has added five doubles, five home runs, and drawn 23 walks. Harper places 39th in homers and 40th in RBIs across the majors. Bryson Stott has been the Phillies' most consistent hitter, leading the team with a .292 average. Stott is riding a two-game hitting streak and has hit .278 over his last five outings, adding a triple, three walks, and an RBI. Nick Castellanos, hitting .282 with eight doubles and three homers, carries a four-game hitting streak into the opener. Over his past five games, he's batting .250 with two doubles and a walk.

Philadelphia will hand the ball to veteran righty Zack Wheeler on Tuesday. In his last start, Wheeler went six strong innings against the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out nine. Through six outings (37.1 innings), Wheeler has compiled a 2-1 record with a 3.62 ERA and a crisp 1.02 WHIP.

Washington Nationals team news

For Washington, top slugger James Wood continues to shine. Wood leads the Nationals with nine home runs and 20 RBIs, placing him third and 16th, respectively, in the major leagues. He enters Tuesday's matchup riding a four-game hitting streak, during which he’s batting .263 with a double, a home run, four walks, and two RBIs. Keibert Ruiz paces the team with a .309 batting average, while Alex Call has been scorching hot, hitting .340 with three doubles, a triple, and 11 walks. Nate Lowe leads the club in RBIs with 20 driven in.

The Nationals will counter with southpaw MacKenzie Gore. In his most recent start, the 26-year-old held Baltimore to just two runs on four hits across six innings, striking out eight but taking a tough-luck loss. This season, Gore owns a 2-3 record, a strong 3.34 ERA, and a 1.14 WHIP over 35 innings across six starts.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals head-to-head record