How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in the second contest of a three-game weekend set at Citizens Bank Park, with Trea Turner and Bo Bichette leading the charge for their respective clubs.
Toronto rolls into the matchup brimming with momentum after completing a sweep of the Cardinals in St. Louis earlier this week. Winners in 12 of their last 14 outings, the Blue Jays have surged to a 38-30 record, good for second in the AL East and just 4.5 games back of the division-leading Yankees.
Philadelphia, meanwhile, bounced back from a rough patch by taking two out of three from the Cubs, wrapping up the set with a convincing win on Wednesday. The Phillies now sit at 39-29, holding the second spot in the NL East while trying to close a 5.5-game gap behind the front-running Mets.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNET
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|Saturday, June 14, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Citizens Bank Park
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays team news, injury reports & key players
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Kyle Schwarber continues to supply the thunder in Philly’s lineup. The lefty slugger leads the team with 22 home runs and 50 RBIs, ranking fourth in MLB in long balls and ninth in runs driven in. Though he’s hit just .118 across his last five games, Schwarber has still managed to launch two homers and collect four RBIs in that span, and he’ll look to extend his modest two-game hitting streak.
Trea Turner, on the other hand, is swinging a hot bat and leads the team with a .302 average. He’s recorded hits in five straight games and is hitting .316 over his last five appearances, with two doubles and three walks sprinkled in. Nick Castellanos (.284 average) and Alec Bohm (.283) have also been key contributors, with Bohm carrying a four-game hit streak and batting .381 with six RBIs over his last five outings.
Cristopher Sánchez is set to make his 14th start of the campaign for Philadelphia. The left-hander owns a 5-2 record along with a solid 3.10 ERA and has racked up 83 strikeouts over 72.2 innings. He’ll be looking to rebound after taking a loss in his most recent outing against the Pirates.
Toronto Blue Jays team news
Toronto’s offense is led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who’s hitting .275 and has collected eight home runs and 40 walks. While Guerrero has yet to break into the league’s top tier in power numbers, he’s remained a steady presence in the lineup. Bichette, meanwhile, paces the team in RBIs (40) and continues to be a catalyst at the plate. George Springer has provided some pop as well, leading the team with 10 homers, while Alejandro Kirk has quietly put together a strong campaign, batting .328 to top the club.
The Blue Jays will turn to Bowden Francis for Saturday’s start. It’ll be his 14th of the season, and he’s looking to stop the bleeding after a rough go thus far. Francis has struggled to a 2-8 record with a 6.13 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, allowing 19 home runs over 60.1 innings. He was tagged with the loss in his last outing on the road against Minnesota.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Series info
Game 3
|Date
|Sunday, June 15, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:10 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Phillies)
|Zack Wheeler
|Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)
|José Berrios
|TV Channel
|MLB Network, NBCS-PH and SNET
|Livestream
|Fubo
Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|06/14/25
|MLB
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Toronto Blue Jays
|8 – 0
|06/06/25
|MLB
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Philadelphia Phillies
|9 – 1
|06/05/25
|MLB
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Philadelphia Phillies
|2 – 1
|06/04/25
|MLB
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Philadelphia Phillies
|3 – 8
|03/21/25
|ST
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Philadelphia Phillies
|11 – 7