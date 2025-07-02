How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres (45-39) and Philadelphia Phillies (50-35) are set to wrap up their three-game showdown on Wednesday, closing out a tightly contested National League clash.

The Phillies have been locked in a tug-of-war with the Mets for NL East supremacy, but have now edged ahead by two games. They're comfortably in front of the Braves, who sit 11 games back in third. In the series opener, Zack Wheeler was lights out, fanning ten Padres to lead Philly to a 4-0 win.

The Padres, meanwhile, are trying to hang with the heavyweights in the NL West. While they currently sit second, they’re still 7.5 games behind the division-leading Dodgers and just a half-game clear of the Giants. After dropping two of three to the Reds and falling in Monday’s opener to Philly, San Diego now finds itself just one game shy of a Wild Card spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch this MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SDPA

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Wednesday, July 2, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

For Philly, Nick Castellanos played hero in Game 1, launching a fifth-inning homer that proved to be the difference. The 33-year-old right fielder is hitting a healthy .282, with 10 dingers and 45 RBIs to his name. Bryce Harper, back in the lineup after a brief injury layoff, continues to hit third with a .256 average, nine homers, and 34 RBIs. Kyle Schwarber remains their biggest bat, belting a team-high 25 home runs and driving in 57. While Trea Turner has taken over the leadoff role, Schwarber now bats second as the designated hitter.

Mick Abel, a 23-year-old rookie, will make his sixth career start for the Phillies. With a 2-1 record and a 3.47 ERA, Abel has shown promise but has yet to pitch beyond the fifth inning in any outing. He’s struck out 18 while walking just four so far in his young career.

San Diego Padres team news

In Monday’s loss, the Padres managed seven hits but couldn’t cash any of them in. Xander Bogaerts accounted for nearly half of those with three knocks, but the 32-year-old shortstop came up empty in the runs column. Now in his third year with San Diego after a long stint in Boston, Bogaerts owns a .258 average with five homers and 30 RBIs this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to be the Padres’ spark plug, leading the team with 15 home runs and 17 steals. Gavin Sheets, now primarily the DH, tops the RBI chart with 49 and has chipped in 13 homers.

Dylan Cease gets the nod for San Diego in the finale. The 29-year-old righty enters with a 3-7 record and a 4.53 ERA. Despite 117 strikeouts on the year, his recent form has been shaky—his last outing saw him allow four runs in four frames against Cincinnati.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record