Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta BravesGetty Images Sport
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres will square off against Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday as the series continues.

The Phillies snapped a brief skid in emphatic fashion on Friday, crushing the Padres 13-0 in the opener to put an end to a three-game losing streak. Philadelphia's offense erupted for five home runs in the shutout victory, helping them reclaim a slim half-game lead over the New York Mets atop the NL East standings.

Meanwhile, the Braves fell for the third straight time on Friday, this time at the hands of the Phillies, and now sit 10.5 games behind Philadelphia in the division race. The Phillies will be without the services of two pitchers, along with injured position players Bryce Harper and Carson Taylor.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SDPA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DateMonday, June 30, 2025
First-Pitch Time6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
VenueCitizens Bank Park
LocationPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Slugger Kyle Schwarber remains the engine of Philadelphia’s lineup, leading the team with 25 home runs and 57 RBIs. He ranks fourth in the majors in long balls and 11th in runs driven in. Schwarber enters Monday on a modest three-game hitting streak, batting .353 over his last five appearances, including a double, a homer, four walks, and two RBIs.

Turner continues to anchor the offense with a team-best .296 batting average, while also adding some pop and run production, he sits 69th in MLB in home runs and 81st in RBIs. Nick Castellanos is contributing a solid .282 average at the plate with 22 doubles, a triple, and nine home runs, while Alec Bohm carries a three-game hit streak into this contest despite struggling recently with just a .158 average over his last five outings.

Zack Wheeler gets the nod for the Phillies and will make his 17th start of the campaign. The veteran right-hander has been excellent, posting a 7-3 record with a 2.45 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings.

San Diego Padres team news

For San Diego, Manny Machado has been their most consistent hitter, pacing the Padres with a .293 average. He’s also been productive with the bat, ranking 42nd in MLB in homers and 34th in RBIs. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 15 home runs, placing him 30th in the majors in that category.

Luis Arraez is also swinging the bat well, hitting .283 with 17 doubles, four triples, and four homers on the year. Gavin Sheets continues to drive in runs at a steady clip and tops the Padres in RBIs with 49.

Matt Waldron will make his season debut on the hill for San Diego in this one, aiming to set the tone early in his first outing of the year.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres Series info

Game 2

DateTuesday, July 1, 2025
First-Pitch Time6:30 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)Zack Wheeler
Starting Pitcher (Padres)Nick Pivetta
TV ChannelNBCS-PH and SDPA
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, July 2, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)Mick Abel
Starting Pitcher (Padres)Dylan Cease
TV ChannelNBCS-PH and SDPA
LivestreamFubo

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
19.06.24MLBPhiladelphia PhilliesSan Diego Padres2 – 5
19.06.24MLBPhiladelphia PhilliesSan Diego Padres4 – 3
18.06.24MLBPhiladelphia PhilliesSan Diego Padres9 – 2
29.04.24MLBSan Diego PadresPhiladelphia Phillies6 – 8
28.04.24MLBSan Diego PadresPhiladelphia Phillies1 – 5
