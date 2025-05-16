How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates head to Citizens Bank Park on Friday to square off against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies in a National League showdown.

While the Pirates entered the season flying somewhat under the radar, they’re part of a fairly wide-open division and could surprise folks with a steady year, thanks in part to some promising young talent beginning to take shape.

On the other side, the Phillies remain a consistent force in the National League and have started the year strong. With a 25-18 record, Philadelphia sits just 2.5 games back of the division-leading New York Mets (28-16) in the NL East.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Friday, May 16, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber continues to swing a hot bat for the Phils, launching 15 home runs and driving in 33 runs, good for the MLB lead in homers and sixth overall in RBIs. Harper, while still a key presence in the lineup, is batting .236 with seven home runs, nine doubles, and 31 walks. Across the majors, Harper's home run tally ranks 47th, while his RBI total puts him at 56th.

Shortstop Trea Turner has provided consistency at the plate, leading the team with a .299 batting average. Bryson Stott has chipped in with five doubles, a pair of triples, three homers, and 15 walks while hitting .258. He enters the series on a modest two-game hitting streak, although he's struggled over his last five games, hitting just .167 with one RBI and a couple of walks.

Southpaw Ranger Suárez is set to take the hill to open the series. After missing significant time due to injury, Suárez has made just two starts this year. His return to action was rough, he surrendered seven runs in just 3.2 innings against the Diamondbacks earlier this month.

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

As for the Pirates, Oneil Cruz leads the team with eight home runs, placing him 33rd in MLB in that category. However, he ranks just 105th in RBIs. Veteran Andrew McCutchen has been solid if unspectacular, hitting .254 with seven doubles, three home runs, and 18 walks. Ke'Bryan Hayes, hitting .260, has shown some versatility at the plate with a pair of triples, three doubles, a home run, and nine walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has quietly produced, batting .283 with a triple, a homer, and three doubles.

Lefty Andrew Heaney will toe the rubber for Pittsburgh to kick off the weekend. He’s coming off a strong outing against a high-powered Braves lineup, limiting them to just two runs over six innings. Despite his performance, the Pirates couldn’t seal the win, saddling Heaney with a no-decision.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record