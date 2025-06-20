+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Citizens Bank Park will be the stage Friday night as the Philadelphia Phillies open a pivotal series at home against the division-rival New York Mets. Zack Wheeler is slated to take the mound for the Phillies, while rookie Blade Tidwell is the likely starter for New York, though the Mets are expected to deploy right-hander Justin Hagenman as their primary arm out of the bullpen.

New York arrives in Philly after dropping a series to Atlanta, continuing their inconsistent stretch. The Mets are 5-5 over their last 10 games and still trying to gain momentum as the midpoint of the season nears.

The Phillies, on the other hand, just wrapped up a four-game set in Miami, and they’ve been trending in the right direction with seven wins in their last 10 contests. They sit firmly in contention in the National League, powered by a potent lineup and steady starting pitching.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the New York Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

DateFriday, June 20, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT
VenueCitizens Bank Park
LocationPittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber continues to swing one of the league’s hottest bats for Philadelphia, launching 23 home runs and racking up 54 RBIs, both team highs. Among MLB hitters, Schwarber is currently fourth in homers and sits 10th in runs batted in.

Trea Turner remains the Phillies' most consistent presence at the plate, batting .300 on the year. Alec Bohm has also been scorching hot lately, hitting .450 over his last five outings while extending his hitting streak to five games. During that span, he’s notched two doubles, a home run, three walks, and driven in five runs. Nick Castellanos has been steady as well, slashing .277 with 18 doubles, seven home runs, and 16 walks.

Zack Wheeler will get the nod on the hill and look to continue his dominant campaign. In his most recent outing, the veteran righty limited Toronto to one earned run on four hits while striking out nine over six innings. Wheeler enters Friday with a 7-2 record, a stellar 2.76 ERA, and a sub-1.00 WHIP (0.89). He’s been especially sharp at home, going 4-1 with a 2.66 ERA and 0.77 WHIP across seven starts in Philadelphia.

New York Mets team news

For the Mets, Pete Alonso continues to be the heartbeat of the offense. He leads the team in home runs (17), RBIs (63), and batting average (.291), ranking 11th in long balls and leading all of MLB in runs driven in. Juan Soto has remained a consistent on-base threat, drawing 61 walks to go along with 14 homers and 14 doubles while batting .248. Francisco Lindor has 14 home runs of his own, with a .268 average and 28 free passes on the year. Brandon Nimmo rounds out the Mets' offensive core, hitting .242 with 13 homers and 13 doubles.

Justin Hagenman, a 28-year-old righty and New Jersey native, is expected to carry the bulk of the innings for New York in this one. He made a lone big league appearance earlier this season, allowing one run over 3.1 innings against the Twins. At Triple-A Syracuse, however, Hagenman has had his struggles, posting a 6.21 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP over 33.1 innings.

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets Series info and probable pitchers

Game 2

DateSaturday, June 21
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)Mick Abel
Starting Pitcher (Mets)Griffin Canning
TV ChannelFOX
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateSunday, June 22
First-Pitch Time7:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)Jesús Luzardo
Starting Pitcher (Mets)David Peterson
TV ChannelESPN
LivestreamFubo

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
04/23/25MLBNew York MetsPhiladelphia Phillies4 – 3
04/22/25MLBNew York MetsPhiladelphia Phillies5 – 1
04/21/25MLBNew York MetsPhiladelphia Phillies5 – 4
10/10/24MLBNew York MetsPhiladelphia Phillies4 – 1
10/09/24MLBNew York MetsPhiladelphia Phillies7 – 2
