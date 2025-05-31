How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Citizens Bank Park will be the stage Saturday as Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies host Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers in a key National League showdown.

Milwaukee enters the weekend on a hot streak, having notched their fourth consecutive victory with a thrilling walk-off win against the Red Sox on Wednesday to complete a sweep. The Brewers rolled into Friday night sitting at 29-28, good for third in the NL Central and six games back of the division-leading Cubs.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, wrapped up a three-game set with the Braves by splitting a Thursday doubleheader and ultimately claiming the series. With a 36-20 record heading into Friday, the Phillies held a narrow two-game edge over the Mets atop the NL East standings.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH, and FDSWI

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, May 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers Series info

Game 2

Date Saturday, May 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Jesús Luzardo Starting Pitcher (Brewers) Chad Patrick TV Channel Fox Sports 1, NBCS-PH and FDSWI Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Sunday, June 1, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:35 pm ET Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Ranger Suarez Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) TBC TV Channel NBCS-PH and FDSWI Livestream Fubo

