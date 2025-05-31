How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Citizens Bank Park will be the stage Saturday as Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies host Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers in a key National League showdown.
Milwaukee enters the weekend on a hot streak, having notched their fourth consecutive victory with a thrilling walk-off win against the Red Sox on Wednesday to complete a sweep. The Brewers rolled into Friday night sitting at 29-28, good for third in the NL Central and six games back of the division-leading Cubs.
Philadelphia, meanwhile, wrapped up a three-game set with the Braves by splitting a Thursday doubleheader and ultimately claiming the series. With a 36-20 record heading into Friday, the Phillies held a narrow two-game edge over the Mets atop the NL East standings.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: Fox Sports 1
- Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH, and FDSWI
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|Saturday, May 31, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Citizens Bank Park
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Milwaukee Brewers team news
Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Saturday, May 31, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|4:05 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Phillies)
|Jesús Luzardo
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|Chad Patrick
|TV Channel
|Fox Sports 1, NBCS-PH and FDSWI
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Sunday, June 1, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|1:35 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
|Ranger Suarez
|Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
|TBC
|TV Channel
|NBCS-PH and FDSWI
|Livestream
|Fubo
Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|31.05.25
|MLB
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Milwaukee Brewers
|2 – 6
|19.09.24
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Philadelphia Phillies
|2 – 1
|18.09.24
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Philadelphia Phillies
|1 – 5
|17.09.24
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Philadelphia Phillies
|6 – 2
|06.06.24
|MLB
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Milwaukee Brewers
|2 – 0