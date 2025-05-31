+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Philadelphia Phillies v Cleveland Guardians
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Citizens Bank Park will be the stage Saturday as Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies host Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers in a key National League showdown.

Milwaukee enters the weekend on a hot streak, having notched their fourth consecutive victory with a thrilling walk-off win against the Red Sox on Wednesday to complete a sweep. The Brewers rolled into Friday night sitting at 29-28, good for third in the NL Central and six games back of the division-leading Cubs.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, wrapped up a three-game set with the Braves by splitting a Thursday doubleheader and ultimately claiming the series. With a 36-20 record heading into Friday, the Phillies held a narrow two-game edge over the Mets atop the NL East standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH, and FDSWI
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DateSaturday, May 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT
VenueCitizens Bank Park
LocationPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers Series info

Game 2

DateSaturday, May 31, 2025
First-Pitch Time4:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)Jesús Luzardo
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)Chad Patrick
TV ChannelFox Sports 1, NBCS-PH and FDSWI
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateSunday, June 1, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:35 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)Ranger Suarez
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)TBC
TV ChannelNBCS-PH and FDSWI
LivestreamFubo

Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
31.05.25MLBPhiladelphia PhilliesMilwaukee Brewers2 – 6
19.09.24MLBMilwaukee BrewersPhiladelphia Phillies2 – 1
18.09.24MLBMilwaukee BrewersPhiladelphia Phillies1 – 5
17.09.24MLBMilwaukee BrewersPhiladelphia Phillies6 – 2
06.06.24MLBPhiladelphia PhilliesMilwaukee Brewers2 – 0
