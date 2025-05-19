+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies (28-18) will look to stretch their winning streak to four games when they roll into Coors Field on Monday for the opener of a series against the struggling Colorado Rockies (8-38).

Philadelphia, a consistent postseason contender in recent years, is once again proving to be a formidable force in 2025. With a strong 28-18 start, the Phillies are hot on the heels of the first-place Mets, trailing by just a single game in the NL East. Their eyes are firmly set on another World Series run, something they haven’t done since 2022.

On the other side, it’s been a nightmare campaign for Colorado. After a disastrous 7-33 start under longtime skipper Bud Black, the Rockies made a change in leadership, handing the reins to interim manager Warren Schaeffer on May 11. The club has managed just one more win since, sitting at a dismal 8-38 following a weekend victory over the Diamondbacks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies and the Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Colorado Rockies in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Date

Monday, May 19, 2025

First-Pitch Time

8:40 pm ET/5:40 pm PT

Venue

Coors Field

Location

Denver, Colorado

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

For Philadelphia, Kyle Schwarber remains the club’s most dangerous slugger. He leads the team in both homers (15) and RBIs (35), ranking ninth in slugging percentage and 13th in on-base percentage league-wide. Though his batting average places him 75th among MLB hitters, Schwarber’s production has been invaluable.

Bryce Harper has also been steady at the plate, hitting .257 with seven home runs, 10 doubles, and 33 walks. He’s 58th in home runs and 42nd in RBIs across the majors and comes into the series with a three-game hit streak. Over his last five outings, Harper has been red-hot—batting .500 with two doubles, four walks, and four RBIs.

Shortstop Trea Turner currently leads the Phillies in batting average at .294, offering consistent contact at the top of the order. Bryson Stott, meanwhile, is hitting .256 with five doubles, a pair of triples, four homers, and 15 walks, contributing solid depth to the Phillies’ lineup.

Rookie right-hander Mick Abel turned heads in his major league debut for the Phillies, punching out nine over six scoreless frames. The offense did just enough, scratching across a run on a fifth-inning fielder’s choice that proved to be the difference in a tight 1-0 win.

Philadelphia will hand the ball to left-hander Cristopher Sánchez in the series opener. The 27-year-old has been one of the bright spots in the rotation this season, posting a 4-1 record with a sharp 2.91 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. In 43.1 innings, Sánchez has scattered 36 hits, walked 17, and racked up 52 strikeouts. He’s coming off a strong outing against the Cardinals, where he limited St. Louis to four hits and two earned runs over six innings while striking out eight. The Phillies have come out on top in three of his last five starts.

Colorado Rockies team news

Hunter Goodman has been a bright spot in a dim season for Colorado, leading the team with 29 RBIs while also owning the highest batting average among Rockies hitters at .299. Across the league, he sits 58th in home runs and 24th in RBIs,a solid showing for a player still gaining his footing in the majors. Goodman enters Monday’s matchup riding a three-game hit streak, having hit .333 over his past five appearances with two doubles, a homer, five runs driven in, and a walk.

Power-hitting outfielder Jordan Beck continues to swing with authority, pacing the Rockies with eight home runs on the year. His long-ball tally ranks 40th across MLB, though his RBI count places him at 151st overall.

Ryan McMahon, despite a low .206 average, has chipped in six two-baggers, a triple, and six homers, while drawing 29 walks. Mickey Moniak has also flashed some extra-base potential, hitting four doubles and four triples to go along with three home runs, eight walks, and a .216 average.

Colorado will counter with veteran southpaw Kyle Freeland, who’s endured a rough start to his 2025 campaign. The 30-year-old is still searching for his first win of the season, carrying an 0-6 record with a 6.15 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across nine starts. Despite four quality starts, Freeland has allowed 64 hits, including four home runs, across 45.1 innings. In his most recent outing, a 4-1 loss to Texas, he pitched decently, surrendering three earned runs on six hits through six innings while striking out five and walking one.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies Series info

Game 1

Date

Monday, May 19, 2025

First-Pitch Time

8:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Phillies)

Cristopher Sanchez

Starting Pitcher (Rockies)

Kyle Freeland

TV Channel

COLR and NBCS-PH

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Tuesday, May 20

First-Pitch Time

8:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Phillies)

Jesús Luzardo

Starting Pitcher (Rockies)

Antonio Senzatela

TV Channel

COLR and NBCS-PH

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Wednesday, May 21

First-Pitch Time

8:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Phillies)

Carson Palmquist

Starting Pitcher (Rockies)

Taijuan Walker

TV Channel

COLR and NBCS-PH

Livestream

Fubo

Game 4

Date

Thursday, May 22

First-Pitch Time

3:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Phillies)

Ranger Suarez

Starting Pitcher (Rockies)

German Marquez

TV Channel

COLR and NBCS-PH

Livestream

Fubo

Philadelphia Phillies vs Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/03/25

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies

3 – 1

04/03/25

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies

5 – 1

04/01/25

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies

6 – 1

05/27/24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies

5 – 2

05/26/24

MLB

Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies

4 – 8

