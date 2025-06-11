How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs return to the diamond Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park for the second installment of their three-game showdown, with Trea Turner and Pete Crow-Armstrong leading the charge for their respective clubs.

The Cubs scrapped and clawed their way through a hard-fought series opener but ultimately came up short, dropping a dramatic extra-innings battle Monday night. Despite being outhit, Chicago stayed competitive throughout, only to suffer a walk-off defeat. The Cubs entered Tuesday with a 40-26 record, sitting atop the NL Central with a four-game cushion over the St. Louis Cardinals.

On the other side, the Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak with that gritty win in extras, giving the home crowd something to cheer about. Entering Tuesday’s action, Philadelphia stood at 38-28 and held second place in the NL East, trailing the first-place Mets by four games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH, and MARQ

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago Cubs in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Wednesday, June 11, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber continues to swing a hot bat for the Phils, leading the team with 20 homers and 46 RBIs. His long-ball tally ranks fourth in the majors, and he's ninth in runs driven in. Trea Turner has been the most consistent contact hitter in the lineup, sporting a .299 average, tops on the team. Though he hasn’t been a major power threat this season, Turner has stayed productive, currently riding a two-game hit streak and batting .286 over his last five appearances, including three doubles and a pair of RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has quietly put together a solid campaign with a .288 batting average, 17 doubles, and six homers, while Bryson Stott contributes a bit of everything with a .241 clip, six doubles, two triples, and four home runs to go with 20 walks.

Taking the mound for the Phillies will be lefty Jesús Luzardo, set to make his 14th start of the year. Luzardo brings a 5-2 record into the game along with a 4.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and 83 strikeouts across 72.2 innings. Control has been an occasional issue, as he’s issued 24 walks so far.

Chicago Cubs team news

For the Cubs, Kyle Tucker has been a steady force in the lineup, slashing .279 with 12 doubles, four triples, and 13 home runs. He’s also drawn 45 walks and boasts a strong .392 OBP. His home run total places him 20th in the league, while his 45 RBIs put him 19th among MLB hitters.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has emerged as a breakout star, pacing the Cubs with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs. He currently ranks eighth in the majors in homers and sits third in total runs driven in. Seiya Suzuki is right there with him in the RBI department, also sitting on 55. Meanwhile, Nico Hoerner leads the team in batting average at .281.

Ben Brown will toe the rubber for Chicago in what will be his 14th appearance and 12th start of the season. The right-hander enters with a 3-4 record, a 5.37 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP. Over 63.2 innings pitched, he’s racked up 78 strikeouts while issuing 20 walks.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs head-to-head record