How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Trea Turner and Jarren Duran will be among the marquee names on display when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Boston Red Sox this Monday night.

Boston heads into the matchup riding high after a 6-1 road victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, capping off their first series after the All-Star break on a positive note. The Red Sox lineup went 7-for-33 at the dish, drawing five walks while striking out nine times. Wilyer Abreu went deep twice, and Alex Bregman added a homer of his own to power the offense.

On the other side, the Phillies are hoping to bounce back after suffering an 8-2 home loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Philadelphia’s bats were mostly quiet, going 6-for-32 with two walks and six strikeouts. Otto Kemp provided the lone bright spot with a solo shot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH, NESN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Monday, July 21, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber continues to lead the charge for the Phillies, swatting 32 home runs and driving in 74 runs, both team highs and good enough to place him fifth in the majors in homers and seventh in RBIs. Schwarber brings a modest three-game hit streak into Monday’s clash. Over his last five games, he’s batting .200 with a double, two long balls, five RBIs, and three walks.

Trea Turner is another key name to watch. He leads Philadelphia with a .288 average and is working on a three-game hitting streak of his own. Over the past five outings, Turner has hit .211 with a double, three walks, and one RBI. Bryce Harper has also been a steady contributor, posting a .268 average with 20 doubles, 13 homers, and 44 walks on the season. Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos is batting .270 with 22 doubles, a triple, and 12 home runs.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler, who’s been sharp all year. The 35-year-old righty is 9-3 with an impressive 2.36 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP across 19 starts. He’s been especially dominant at home, going 6-1 with a sparkling 1.91 ERA and 0.73 WHIP in 10 appearances at Citizens Bank Park.

Boston Red Sox team news

Boston, meanwhile, will counter with Walker Buehler. The veteran right-hander is coming off a solid six-inning effort against Tampa Bay in which he allowed three runs on five hits. Overall, Buehler is 6-6 with a 6.12 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 16 starts, and he’s had a rough go of it on the road, posting an 8.66 ERA and 2.04 WHIP in eight outings away from Fenway Park.

Offensively, Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston with a .267 batting average, while Wilyer Abreu paces the team with 20 home runs. Trevor Story has been clutch with runners in scoring position, tallying a team-high 58 RBIs. Duran, always a sparkplug, has added 25 doubles, 10 triples, and eight homers to go with his .257 average and 34 walks.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox Series info

Game 2

Date Tuesday, July 22, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Cristopher Sanchez Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Richard Fitts TV Channel TBS, NBCS-PH and NESN Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, July 23, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Jesús Luzardo Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Lucas Giolito TV Channel TBS, NBCS-PH and NESN Livestream Fubo

Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record