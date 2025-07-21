+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Boston Red Sox v Chicago CubsGetty Images Sport
Stream Phillies coverageStream NESN
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Trea Turner and Jarren Duran will be among the marquee names on display when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Boston Red Sox this Monday night.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

Boston heads into the matchup riding high after a 6-1 road victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, capping off their first series after the All-Star break on a positive note. The Red Sox lineup went 7-for-33 at the dish, drawing five walks while striking out nine times. Wilyer Abreu went deep twice, and Alex Bregman added a homer of his own to power the offense.

On the other side, the Phillies are hoping to bounce back after suffering an 8-2 home loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Philadelphia’s bats were mostly quiet, going 6-for-32 with two walks and six strikeouts. Otto Kemp provided the lone bright spot with a solo shot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH, NESN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Boston Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DateMonday, July 21, 2025
First-Pitch Time6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT
VenueCitizens Bank Park
LocationPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber continues to lead the charge for the Phillies, swatting 32 home runs and driving in 74 runs, both team highs and good enough to place him fifth in the majors in homers and seventh in RBIs. Schwarber brings a modest three-game hit streak into Monday’s clash. Over his last five games, he’s batting .200 with a double, two long balls, five RBIs, and three walks.

Trea Turner is another key name to watch. He leads Philadelphia with a .288 average and is working on a three-game hitting streak of his own. Over the past five outings, Turner has hit .211 with a double, three walks, and one RBI. Bryce Harper has also been a steady contributor, posting a .268 average with 20 doubles, 13 homers, and 44 walks on the season. Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos is batting .270 with 22 doubles, a triple, and 12 home runs.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler, who’s been sharp all year. The 35-year-old righty is 9-3 with an impressive 2.36 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP across 19 starts. He’s been especially dominant at home, going 6-1 with a sparkling 1.91 ERA and 0.73 WHIP in 10 appearances at Citizens Bank Park.

Boston Red Sox team news

Boston, meanwhile, will counter with Walker Buehler. The veteran right-hander is coming off a solid six-inning effort against Tampa Bay in which he allowed three runs on five hits. Overall, Buehler is 6-6 with a 6.12 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 16 starts, and he’s had a rough go of it on the road, posting an 8.66 ERA and 2.04 WHIP in eight outings away from Fenway Park.

Offensively, Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston with a .267 batting average, while Wilyer Abreu paces the team with 20 home runs. Trevor Story has been clutch with runners in scoring position, tallying a team-high 58 RBIs. Duran, always a sparkplug, has added 25 doubles, 10 triples, and eight homers to go with his .257 average and 34 walks.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox Series info

Game 2

DateTuesday, July 22, 2025
First-Pitch Time6:45 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)Cristopher Sanchez
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)Richard Fitts
TV ChannelTBS, NBCS-PH and NESN
LivestreamFubo

Game 3

DateWednesday, July 23, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Phillies)Jesús Luzardo
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)Lucas Giolito
TV ChannelTBS, NBCS-PH and NESN
LivestreamFubo

Philadelphia Phillies vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
11.03.25STBoston Red SoxPhiladelphia Phillies8 - 18
28.02.25STPhiladelphia PhilliesBoston Red Sox7 - 5
14.06.24MLBBoston Red SoxPhiladelphia Phillies9 - 3
13.06.24MLBBoston Red SoxPhiladelphia Phillies8 - 6
12.06.24MLBBoston Red SoxPhiladelphia Phillies1 - 4
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta