How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies, led by Bryce Harper, are set to square off with Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in what promises to be another high-stakes NL East battle.

The Braves have had a bit of an up-and-down stretch lately. Although they've taken three of their last five series, consistency has been elusive. Atlanta stumbled last week against Washington and dropped two of three in their recent home set versus the San Diego Padres, leaving them floating just below the .500 line.

On the flip side, the Phillies are firing on all cylinders. Winners of nine of their last ten contests, Philadelphia has surged to the top of the division standings, overtaking the Mets in the process. Their recent sweep of the Colorado Rockies underscored just how dominant they’ve been in recent weeks.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSO

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Wednesday, May 28, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Series info

Game 3

Date Thursday, May 29 First-Pitch Time 6:45 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Cristopher Sanchez Starting Pitcher (Braves) Chris Sale TV Channel MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO Livestream Fubo

