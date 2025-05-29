How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Philadelphia Phillies, led by Bryce Harper, are set to square off with Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in what promises to be another high-stakes NL East battle.
The Braves have had a bit of an up-and-down stretch lately. Although they've taken three of their last five series, consistency has been elusive. Atlanta stumbled last week against Washington and dropped two of three in their recent home set versus the San Diego Padres, leaving them floating just below the .500 line.
On the flip side, the Phillies are firing on all cylinders. Winners of nine of their last ten contests, Philadelphia has surged to the top of the division standings, overtaking the Mets in the process. Their recent sweep of the Colorado Rockies underscored just how dominant they’ve been in recent weeks.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSO
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Date
Thursday, May 29, 2025
First-Pitch Time
1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT
Venue
Citizens Bank Park
Location
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Atlanta Braves team news
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
04/11/25
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies
4 – 2
04/10/25
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies
3 – 4
04/09/25
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies
7 – 5
03/20/25
ST
Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies
7 – 0
03/13/25
ST
Philadelphia Phillies
Atlanta Braves
16 – 9