+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Boston Red Sox v Philadelphia PhilliesGetty Images Sport
Stream Phillies coverageStream FanDuel South
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies, led by Bryce Harper, are set to square off with Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in what promises to be another high-stakes NL East battle.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

The Braves have had a bit of an up-and-down stretch lately. Although they've taken three of their last five series, consistency has been elusive. Atlanta stumbled last week against Washington and dropped two of three in their recent home set versus the San Diego Padres, leaving them floating just below the .500 line.

On the flip side, the Phillies are firing on all cylinders. Winners of nine of their last ten contests, Philadelphia has surged to the top of the division standings, overtaking the Mets in the process. Their recent sweep of the Colorado Rockies underscored just how dominant they’ve been in recent weeks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSO
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date

Thursday, May 29, 2025

First-Pitch Time

1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT

Venue

Citizens Bank Park

Location

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Atlanta Braves team news

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

04/11/25

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies

4 – 2

04/10/25

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies

3 – 4

04/09/25

MLB

Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies

7 – 5

03/20/25

ST

Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies

7 – 0

03/13/25

ST

Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves

16 – 9

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta