How to watch PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Stream College Golf Live, Tee times & TV schedule

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 PGA Works Collegiate Championships college golf live on TV, with & without cable.

The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship stands as the crown jewel of culturally impactful college golf tournaments, shining a spotlight on talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-serving institutions, and other minority-focused colleges across the U.S.

Since teeing off in 1986, the event has become a vital platform for student-athletes from underrepresented programs to prove their mettle on the course—and open doors to careers in the golf industry.

Structured as a 54-hole stroke-play showdown, the Championship features five divisions: Women's Team, Men's Division I Team, Men's Division II Team, plus separate individual competitions for both men and women. Each year, roughly 27 college squads and 45 individual entrants—around 180 players in total, gather to showcase their skills and represent their institutions with pride.

Organized by the PGA of America and driven by the outreach arm PGA REACH, the Championship heads to the iconic Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin in 2025—a course that's no stranger to golf's biggest stages, having hosted the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup.

Searching for when and where to watch PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships? Luckily, we have got you covered with our comprehensive TV and streaming guide.

How to watch PGA Works Collegiate Championships college golf

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

The Golf Channel Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

To watch the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, the tournament rounds are broadcast live on Golf Channel alongside PGA.com, with re-airs available in the evening and overnight hours. Live scoring and updates are also accessible on PGA.com for fans who want to follow the action in real time.

For cord-cutters, Fubo offers live access to both channels, ensuring you don't miss a shot.

PGA Works Collegiate Championships 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates Monday-Wednesday, May 5-7 Course Whistling Straits Location Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Monday, May 5

📺 Golf Channel/ NBC Sports App: 4 pm – 7 pm

Tuesday, May 6

📺 Golf Channel/ NBC Sports App: 4 pm – 7 pm

Wednesday, May 7

📺 Golf Channel/ NBC Sports App: 4 pm – 7 pm

PGA Works Collegiate Championships college golf 2025 pairings, live scoring

Find all pairings and live scoring here.