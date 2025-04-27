How to watch PFF Live 2025 NFL Draft Recap Show: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch PFF Live 2025 NFL Draft Recap Show.

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books. The PFF Live Draft Tracker has been grading and analyzing every pick in real time, and now it's time to break down the results with full evaluations for all selections at this Sunday's show.

Coming to you live from PFF's Cincinnati studio, Cris Collinsworth takes center stage on Sunday Night Football, joined by Trevor Sikkema, Dalton Wasserman, Max Chadwick, and more for an action-packed draft night experience. Get ready for real-time reactions, exclusive team grades, and expert analysis as they dive deep into the 2025 NFL Draft.

The crew will break down every pick, dissect team strategies, and deliver data-driven insights on player selections and their potential impact. Don't miss out on a detailed, in-the-moment look at all the draft drama!

GOAL below answers to all of your questions about how to catch PFF Live 2025 NFL Draft Show Recap on TV and online.

When is the PFF Live 2025 NFL Draft Recap Show

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time: Noon ET

The PFF Live 2025 NFL Draft Recap Show will air live on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at Noon ET, featuring expert analysis and commentary from Pro Football Focus (PFF) analysts including Trevor Sikkema, Dalton Wasserman, Max Chadwick, and others.

How To Watch PFF Live 2025 NFL Draft Recap Show

TV Channel: N/A

N/A Livestream: PFF’s YouTube, X Channels and Peacock

PFF Live 2025 NFL Draft Recap Show 2025 will air live in the United States on multiple streaming platforms, including PFF's own YouTube and X handles as well as through Peacock. The coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET on Sunday.

Fans can catch the action with a Peacock Premium subscription, which is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually with ads. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

