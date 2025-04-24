How to watch today's Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the PSL game between the Peshawar Zalmi vs the Lahore Qalandars, as well as start time and team news.

The Lahore Qalandars are set to return home to the iconic Gaddafi Stadium as they lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of the Lahore leg of the tournament.

For Peshawar, it’s crunch time. They’re in desperate need of momentum and consistency after falling short once again, this time in a nail-biter against the Karachi Kings, who edged them out by two wickets on Monday. Despite a thrilling win against the Multan Sultans earlier in the competition, where they defended a mammoth 227-run total in Rawalpindi—Zalmi haven’t managed to build on that performance. They’ve now won just one of their four outings and are treading dangerously close to the brink of elimination.

Lahore Qalandars, meanwhile, are still searching for that elusive spark. In their previous game in Multan, they came up short while chasing a steep 229-run target. The only silver lining for them in an otherwise disappointing bowling display was veteran spinner Asif Afridi. The 38-year-old left-arm orthodox bowler kept things tight, finishing with impressive figures of 1 for 26 in his full quota of four overs, an anomaly in a match where every other bowler bled runs at over 10 an over.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage PSL battle between the Peshawar Zalmi and the Lahore Qalandars will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

Date Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT Venue Gaddafi Stadium Location Lahore, Pakistan

How to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Peshawar Zalmi Team News

Peshawar Zalmi’s troubles start at the top of the order. Babar Azam, the skipper, has been nowhere near his fluent self, and his current form (low strike rate) is raising plenty of red flags. Babar Azam’s opening partner, Saim Ayub, has struggled to get going as well, with three consecutive outings where he hasn’t reached double digits!

That puts a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of the middle-order duo, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Mohammad Haris, both of whom have been the most consistent contributors with the bat for Zalmi. They’ll be expected to do the heavy lifting once again if Peshawar hopes to post or chase a competitive total.

Further down, the batting lineup boasts some depth. Hussain Talat, coming in at number five, is a powerful striker and a potential game-changer. He’s followed by Mitchell Owen and Abdul Samad, who can both clear the ropes and keep the scoreboard ticking in the latter stages.

With the ball, Peshawar will be led by the pace pairing of Luke Wood and Alzarri Joseph, both capable of picking up wickets with the new ball and at the death. In the spin department, Arif Yaqoob remains their go-to option for breakthroughs. Meanwhile, young seamer Ali Raza, just 17, has shown a lot of promise and continues to impress with his sharp bowling in pressure situations.

Peshawar Zalmi Probable Playing XI Against Lahore Qalanders

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza.

Lahore Qalandars Team News

On the other side, Shaheen Afridi will no doubt be feeling the heat after his bowling unit’s underwhelming effort last time out, and the Qalandars’ skipper knows he’ll need to set the tone early with the new ball. A fiery opening burst from the left-arm quick could swing the momentum in Lahore’s favor and pile the pressure on a Peshawar Zalmi batting lineup that’s heavily dependent on its middle order.

Haris Rauf, whose experience and aggression will complement Shaheen, will also be a key figure in the batting attack. Rauf's speed and aggression also provide an edge to Lahore's lineup. Finally, we have the reliable Sikandar Raza, who has typically broken partnerships which is why he is essential with the ball and his ability to take wickets at the right time has been incredible.

On the batting front, the Qalandars rely on Fakhar Zaman to set the tone at the top. In the engine room, Daryl Mitchell and Sam Billings provide a solid backbone, while Sikandar Raza—slotting in at number seven—is more than capable of finishing an innings with fireworks. Mitchell’s poise at the crease and aptitude to bat for long periods of time is priceless, and Raza’s aggressive style makes him a more dangerous finisher who can change gears in the blink of an eye.

Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing XI Against Peshawar Zalmi

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Asif Afridi.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head Records

When the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi meet in the PSL, there is always potential for fireworks. Their rivalry has historically been very close, with both teams having a penchant to push each other to the limit. Peshawar has narrowly won 10 of their 18 head-to-heads, while Lahore has had enough success to win 8. When these two teams collide, there are always bragging rights at stake and results show that there is rarely a lot between them.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Scorching Heat.

Scorching Heat. Pitch: Batting-friendly

Very hot conditions, with plenty of sunshine expected over the Gaddafi Stadium come match day. The forecast is for clear skies and very hot conditions, with temperature reaching the highs of 38°C. With no clouds in sight and no chance of rain, fans can look forward to another uninterrupted clash between Qalandars and Zalmi, in the sweltering sun. All set up perfectly for a full-fledged contest, in front of a packed, home-crowd audience.