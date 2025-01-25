How to watch today's Peru U20 vs Venezuela U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the South American Youth Football Championship match between Peru U20 and Venezuela U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Peruvian U-20 national team opened their tournament campaign on a sour note, suffering a defeat despite grabbing an early advantage.

Now, Jose Guillermo del Solar's side faces a pivotal showdown against Venezuela, the tournament hosts, in their quest to keep their dreams alive.

Desperate for points, the team must step up their game to remain in contention for a spot in the final hexagonal stage. Only the top three teams from each group will earn the coveted ticket to the World Cup, making this an all-important clash for Peru’s ambitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Peru U20 vs Venezuela U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The Copa Sudamericano clash between Peru and Venezuela will be shown live on ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Peru U20 vs Venezuela U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano de Fútbol de Lara in Cabudare, Venezuela, on Saturday, January 25, with kick-off at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Peru U20 team news

Alianza Lima forward Víctor Guzman struggled to make an impact in Peru's opener against Paraguay but is likely to keep his place leading the attack as the team banks on an improved performance from their striker. Meanwhile, defender Alejandro Posito, who is rumored to be on the verge of a summer move to Belgium, will anchor the backline and aim to shore up the team's defensive stability.

Venezuela U20 team news

Interestingly, the Vinotinto's starting goalkeeper brings a unique connection to Peru. Samuel Aspajo, a talented 19-year-old, represents Venezuela but holds Peruvian nationality through his father. Born in Caracas, Aspajo began his football journey in the youth ranks of Metropolitanos, the club where he eventually made his professional debut.

Another key figure in the squad is Kevin Andrade, who plies his trade with Brazilian side Fortaleza. A regular fixture in the senior Vinotinto lineup, Andrade has also made his mark in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, showcasing his experience and quality on the international stage.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links