How to watch Penn State vs Indiana NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The second-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (9-0) are set to square off against Big Ten rival Penn State (3-5) on Saturday at West Shore Home Field inside Beaver Stadium.

The Indiana Hoosiers rolled to 9-0 on the season with a dominant 55-10 road victory over Maryland on Saturday. It was the second consecutive outing in which Indiana’s offense lit up the scoreboard for more than 50 points, continuing their blistering run of form.

Penn State entered the season with sky-high expectations after returning most of its core from last year’s playoff squad. But the wheels came off quickly, especially following a heartbreaking 22-21 loss to Northwestern at home, a defeat that cost head coach James Franklin his job and saw starting quarterback Drew Allar go down with a season-ending ankle injury. Since then, the Nittany Lions have spiraled, with last week’s 38-14 defeat to top-ranked Ohio State marking their fifth straight loss.

Penn State vs Indiana: Date and kick-off time

Penn State vs Indiana: Date and kick-off time

The Nittany Lions will take on the Hoosiers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA.

Date Saturday, November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Beaver Stadium Location University Park, PA

How to watch Penn State vs Indiana on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

FOX Streaming service: Fubo

Penn State vs Indiana news & key players

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Penn State actually kept things close early against the Buckeyes, trailing just 17-14 at halftime. Running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton each punched in a touchdown, with Allen grinding out 76 yards on 21 carries. Singleton struggled to find space, finishing with only 18 yards on six attempts. Freshman quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 19 of 28 passes for 145 yards but threw a costly interception. The Nittany Lions mustered just 200 yards of total offense against a relentless Ohio State defense and were shut out in the second half.

Key Injuries: OL Olaivavega Loane and DE Zuriah Fisher are probable; DT Owen Wafle is questionable.

Indiana Hoosiers team news

Indiana’s rushing attack stole the spotlight in their win over Maryland, steamrolling the Terrapins for 367 yards on the ground. The Hoosiers spread the wealth among their backfield trio, as Kaelon Black, Roman Hemby, and Khobie Martin each found the end zone. Black paced the unit with 114 rushing yards, while Hemby and Martin combined for 168. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza also contributed with his legs, adding 24 rushing yards and a score. Through the air, Mendoza was efficient, completing 14 of 21 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, though he did throw one interception. By the final whistle, Indiana had piled up a whopping 588 yards of total offense.

Key Injuries: WR Elijah Sarratt, OL Drew Evans, and LB Aiden Fisher are listed as questionable.