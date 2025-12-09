How to watch Penn State vs. Arizona State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Penn State Lady Lions (6-2) will look to get back on track Tuesday night when they square off with the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-0) at 7 p.m. ET on December 9, 2025.

Penn State enters the matchup licking its wounds after a 101-83 setback against Nebraska, despite big offensive performances. Gracie Merkle powered the attack with 23 points, while Kiyomi McMiller stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, six boards and five assists — but it still wasn’t enough to flip the script.

On the other side, Arizona State keeps rolling. The Sun Devils pushed their unbeaten start to 10-0 by handling San Francisco 67-44 last time out, with McKinna Brackens pacing the team with 15 points.

Penn State vs Arizona State: Date and tip-off time

The Lady Lions will face off against the Sun Devils in an exciting NCAAW game on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Date Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Bryce Jordan Center Location University Park, Pennsylvania

How to watch Penn State vs Arizona State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Lady Lions and Sun Devils live on Big Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo.

Penn State vs Arizona State team news & key performers

Penn State Lady Lions team news

Penn State has been winning games by double-digit margins, averaging 85.6 points per night, the 15th-best scoring mark in the country, while surrendering 75.4 per game, which sits far down the national rankings at 337th. Altogether, the Lady Lions carry a +82 point differential on the season.

The engine behind that offensive punch is Gracie Merkle, who continues to light up scoreboards at 23.0 points per game, the eighth-highest scoring average in Division I.

Arizona State Sun Devils team news

Arizona State, meanwhile, boasts a +176 scoring margin, routinely keeping opponents at arm’s length by outscoring them by 17.6 points per game. The Sun Devils put up 70.6 points per outing, 128th nationally, but compensate with a smothering defense that allows just 53.0 points per game, good for 16th in the nation.

The offensive catalyst for ASU has been Gabby Elliott, who paces the team with 15.0 points per contest, slotting her 177th among all NCAA scorers.