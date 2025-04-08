How to watch today's Penarol vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Club Atletico Penarol and San Antonio Bulo Bulo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Penarol will take on San Antonio Bulo Bulo in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores at the Campeón del Siglo Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors won a five-goal thriller in their first game of the campaign, against Olimpia. They will be confident of picking up their third win in a row across all competitions.

Penarol were beaten by Velez in their Libertadores opener and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Club Atletico Penarol vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo kick-off time

The match will be played at the Campeón del Siglo Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Club Atletico Penarol team news

Peñarol, coached by Diego Aguirre, is grappling with key absences. Javier Cabrera is sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Rodrigo Pérez and Jaime Báez may return after having served their domestic suspensions.

Despite the setbacks, Peñarol come into the match with some confidence after a narrow 1-0 win against Danubio in their domestic league. However, their recent form has been inconsistent, marked by scoring struggles in home games

San Antonio Bulo Bulo team news

San Antonio Bulo Bulo, on the other hand, enter the match with a fully fit squad and no suspensions, giving coach Joaquín Monasterio flexibility in his lineup. The Bolivian side has shown promise in the tournament so far, including an impressive win over Olimpia.

While their attack has been effective, averaging 1.4 goals per game, defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern, having conceded nine goals in their last five matches. Key players like Sebastián Viveros and Rodrigo Vargas will be pivotal as they aim to exploit Peñarol’s weakened lineup with counterattacking tactics

