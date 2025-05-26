How to watch the IPL game between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians, as well as start time and team news.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians square off in Match 69 of IPL 2025 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, May 26, in what’s shaping up to be a crucial late-season showdown with playoff implications galore.

Punjab let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers on May 24, falling short against Delhi Capitals in a high-octane contest despite putting 206 on the board. That defeat left them stuck on 17 points from 13 games—still second on the table, but with Gujarat Titans (18 points) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (also on 17 but with a lower NRR) hot on their heels. PBKS now have no choice but to win and hope results elsewhere tilt in their favor to sneak into the top two.

On the flip side, Mumbai Indians are already through to the playoffs, sitting just a point behind Punjab with 16 from 13 matches. A win on Monday could see them leapfrog into the top two—especially with their superior net run rate giving them an edge. Hardik Pandya's troops had a six-game winning streak snapped by the Titans but bounced back by toppling Delhi to stay in the hunt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

PBKS vs MI: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians will take place on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India.

Date Monday, May 26, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium Location Jaipur, India

How to watch PBKS vs MI online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PBKS vs MI Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Punjab Kings Team News

Punjab’s campaign has been defined by consistency, but that recent slip-up against Delhi was a gut punch. Their batters delivered—Prabhsimran Singh (486 runs) and Priyansh Arya (362) have been sparking fireworks at the top, while skipper Shreyas Iyer has been the glue in the middle with 488 runs at a blistering strike rate of 172.43. Nehal Wadhera has chipped in with timely cameos, while Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis have brought the power late on—Stoinis' 44 off just 16 in the last match being a standout.

Shashank Singh has also quietly become their finisher-in-chief, staying cool in crunch moments and turning games on their head at the death.

But it’s with the ball that Punjab have stumbled. Arshdeep Singh continues to be their go-to, snaring 16 wickets at an economy of 8.70, though Marco Jansen has faded. The possible return of Yuzvendra Chahal, rested in the last game, could be a game-changer—his knack for breaking partnerships might prove crucial. If he, Arshdeep, and Harpreet Brar can fire in tandem, they’ll fancy upsetting Mumbai.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against MI

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player: Praveen Dubey.

Mumbai Indians Team News

As for Mumbai, they’re flying. Seven wins in their last eight games have them oozing confidence. Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Rohit Sharma have been blowing hot and cold, but have managed to set decent platforms more often than not.

The real story, though, has been their middle-order revival. Suryakumar Yadav is in blistering touch—583 runs at an average north of 70 and a strike rate over 170. His unbeaten 73 off 43 against Delhi was a masterclass. Tilak Varma has kept the tempo ticking, while Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir have added handy cameos down the order.

Pandya has also stepped up with the ball—13 wickets to his name, even if he’s been a tad expensive. Deepak Chahar has grabbed 11 but still hasn’t nailed the death overs.

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been brilliant, especially at the bookends of innings. Bumrah, in particular, has been sensational—16 wickets from nine matches, going at just 6.39 an over. With Mitchell Santner also finding form—his 3 for 11 against Delhi turning that match on its head—Mumbai head into this one with a well-rounded attack.

MI Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Ryan Rickelton (WK), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma.

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma.

PBKS vs MI Head-to-Head Records

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have locked horns 32 times in the IPL arena, with MI holding a narrow edge, sealing 17 wins to Punjab's 15. It's been a fairly even contest over the years, with both sides trading blows in a rivalry that rarely disappoints.

PBKS vs MI pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and Dry

Hot and Dry Pitch: Balanced

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is tailor-made for stroke-makers, offering reliable bounce and decent pace off the deck. Once the new ball loses its bite, batters should find rhythm and timing far easier, setting the stage for big scores. However, spinners might find themselves out of luck as the evening wears on, especially with dew likely to set in and take the sting out of the turn.

With Jaipur serving up hot and dry conditions and no rain on the radar, it looks like smooth sailing for a full-throttle, uninterrupted clash. Given the compact dimensions of the ground, expect fireworks and a run-fest under the lights.