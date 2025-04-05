How to watch today's Parma vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma Calcio 1913 and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Parma will take on Inter in Serie A at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Saturday.

Inter have a three-point lead at the top of the table and are unbeaten in their last five outings. They recently held AC Milan to a draw, after a run of four consecutive wins.

Parma are down in 16th and will be desperately hunting for points to climb up the table. They will need a miracle this weekend, though, to challenge the league leaders.

How to watch Parma vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV, CBS and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Parma vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ennio Tardini

The match will be played at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Parma team news

Parma welcome Hernani back from suspension, boosting their midfield options. However, they are still missing a host of players, including Adrian Benedyczak, Alessandro Circati, Gabriel Charpentier, Yordan Osorio, and Valentin Mihaila.

Matteo Cancellieri is also at risk of missing out again, having sat out the last two matches.

Inter team news

Inter will be without Nicolo Barella due to suspension, while Denzel Dumfries and Piotr Zielinski remain sidelined through injury.

Mehdi Taremi is also doubtful as he continues to battle a groin issue. However, there is a chance captain Lautaro Martinez could return, having stepped up his recovery from the hamstring problem he picked up during the international break.

