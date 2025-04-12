How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for cycling race

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch 2025 Paris-Roubaix cycling race, as well as date, start time and schedule.

The curtain comes down on the cobbled Spring Classics this weekend, as the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix bring the brutal block of racing to a dramatic close on April 12 and 13. Known as the "Hell of the North," this iconic contest remains one of cycling’s most unforgiving tests, with the men’s edition entering its 122nd chapter and the women’s race staging its fifth showdown.

Last year, Mathieu van der Poel and Lotte Kopecky emerged victorious over the bone-rattling pave. The Dutchman returns as the clear favourite in the men’s field, aiming to clinch a third consecutive crown—an achievement that would see him draw level with all-time greats Francesco Moser and Octave Lapize. But this year’s narrative also features a new twist, with Tadej Pogacar making his highly anticipated debut as he hunts the elusive Monument missing from his glittering résumé, alongside Milan-San Remo.

The women’s edition promises fireworks of its own. With four different winners from the race's first four runnings, unpredictability reigns supreme. Reigning champion Kopecky headlines a stacked start list, joined by Olympic podium-finishers Chloe Dygert and Marlen Reusser, while Dutch all-rounder Puck Pieterse could be a serious threat if her off-road skills translate to Roubaix’s punishing terrain.

GOAL below answers to all of your questions about Paris-Roubaix 2025 cycling race, including the schedule, route, and additional information on how you can watch the cycling race.

When and where is Paris-Roubaix 2025 cycling race

Date: Saturday, April 12 (women's), Sunday, April 13 (men's)

The action kicks off with the women's edition of Paris-Roubaix on Saturday, April 12, rolling out at 7:00 am ET. Riders are expected to hit the opening cobbled secteur by 8:46 am ET, with the fastest estimated finish slated for 10:47 am ET.

A day later, the men's peloton departs from Compiegne, northeast of Paris, on Sunday, April 13. The flag drops at 5:05 am ET, with the first taste of cobbles expected around 7:30 am ET. If conditions are quick, the earliest projected finish is 11:00 am ET.

How To Watch Paris-Roubaix 2025 cycling race

TV Channel: Coverage on CNBC will start at 10 am ET

Coverage on CNBC will start at 10 am ET Livestream: Peacock

Paris-Roubaix 2025 will be broadcast live in the United States on NBC Sports through Peacock. Paris-Roubaix Femmes coverage starts at 8:40 am ET on Saturday, while Paris-Roubaix coverage starts at 5:05 am ET on Sunday.

Fans can catch the action with a Peacock Premium subscription, which is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually with ads. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Peacock also holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for the Tour de France until 2029, offering live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Paris-Roubaix 2025 cycling race stages, route map & other details

The 2025 Paris-Roubaix men's showdown will unfold over a grueling 259.2 kilometers on Sunday, beginning in Compiègne and concluding with the iconic lap inside the Roubaix velodrome. Riders will be tested across 30 bone-jarring cobbled sectors, spanning a punishing 55.3 kilometers. This year’s route throws in a couple of fresh secteurs along with a reworked speed-reducing stretch ahead of the infamous Forest of Arenberg—an area where races are often won or lost.

The women's race, slated for Saturday, will cover 148.5 kilometers from Denain to Roubaix. It features 17 cobbled sectors totaling 29.2 kilometers. Though shorter in distance, the route promises no shortage of chaos, grit, and strategic fireworks on the famed pave. Both races culminate inside the hallowed velodrome, where legends are etched in dust and sweat.