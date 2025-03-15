How to watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 7: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for cycling race

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 7 cycling race, as well as date, start time and schedule.

Paris-Nice stands as one of the most prestigious and demanding stage races on the World Tour circuit, drawing an elite field of climbers, sprinters, and classics specialists each year.

The route for Stage 7 of the 2025 Paris-Nice, the race’s Queen stage, has been altered and shortened due to severe weather conditions in the Alpes-Maritimes region, organisers ASO confirmed on Friday. Originally set at 147.8km, the stage will now cover 109.3km, with two key climbs removed from the course.

Both the Côte de Belvédère (3.3km at 5.7%) and the Col de La Colmiane (7.5km at 7.1%) were initially included in the itinerary but have been scrapped over safety concerns, particularly regarding the descent from La Colmiane.

Instead, the peloton will navigate through the Var and Tinée Valleys before reconnecting with the original course for the final 32.5km. The finish line in Auron remains unchanged, with the stage still culminating in a decisive 7.3km climb at an average gradient of 7.2%.

This marks the second consecutive year that the penultimate stage of Paris-Nice has been revised, as adverse weather also forced adjustments to last year’s planned finish in Auron.

GOAL below answers to all of your questions about Paris-Nice 2025, including the schedule, route, and additional information on how you can watch the cycling race.

When and where is Paris-Nice 2025 stage 7 cycling race

Date: Saturday, March 15

Saturday, March 15 Time: 9:45 am ET / 6:45 am PT

9:45 am ET / 6:45 am PT Location: Nice - Auron

Nice - Auron Weather: Grim, freezing

Paris-Nice 2025 Stage 7 takes place on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The stage is held at Auron - Nice, covering a distance of 109.3 kilometers.

Paris-Nice 2025 Cycling Schedule:

Stage 8 - Sunday, March 16 at 10:25 am ET

How To Watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 7 cycling race

TV Channel/ Livestream: Peacock

Paris-Nice will be broadcast live in the United States on NBC Sports through Peacock.

Fans can catch the action with a Peacock Premium subscription, which is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually with ads. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Peacock also holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for the Tour de France until 2029, offering live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

Paris-Nice 2025 stages, route map & other details

The 2025 Paris-Nice spans eight days, covering a total distance of 1,202.6 kilometers.

This year's edition features eight stages, including a team time trial, three hilly routes, three flat stages, and a demanding mountain stage.

The race will pass through 13 host cities, with stops in locations such as Montesson, Vichy, and Saint-Just-en-Chevalet. Click here to view the official route map.

Who are the favourites for Paris-Nice 2025 Stage 7?

One thing is certain heading into Stage 7—relentless rain and biting cold will be major factors. However, what remains unpredictable is how each rider will cope with the harsh conditions. Some will struggle, as extreme weather takes a toll on the body, while others—regardless of their resilience—could falter simply due to difficulties in refueling properly over the course of the day. The unpredictability of bad weather often adds an extra layer of intrigue to cycling, forcing both teams and riders to meticulously prepare for every detail before even considering tactics for the final climb.

Assuming all contenders perform at their usual level, Matteo Jorgenson is well-positioned to retain the yellow jersey. The stage's long, grinding ascent suits his characteristics as a heavier climber—neither too steep nor overly extended—playing to his strengths. Beyond his physical attributes, Jorgenson has momentum on his side, starting the stage near his home, while Visma-Lease a Bike has provided exceptional support throughout the race. Dethroning him will be a formidable challenge.

Behind him, Florian Lipowitz and Mattias Skjelmose round out the podium and are unlikely to take unnecessary risks. Both are strong climbers and will be in the mix for the stage victory, but with general classification ambitions as their primary focus, they are expected to ride a measured race rather than gamble on aggressive moves.

Paris-Nice 2025 Stage 7 route map

Due to the harsh weather conditions, race organizers made adjustments to the stage, removing the Col de la Colmiane and a preceding minor ascent from the route. As a result, riders will now take a direct valley approach to the final climb.

The stage will culminate with the ascent to Auron, officially measured at 7.3 kilometers with an average gradient of 6.9%. While the climb itself is challenging enough to create time gaps, it isn’t particularly long, so any differences may be marginal. However, the real test could come in the 25-kilometer lead-in to the final climb, where a gradual uphill drag through the valley could sap the legs of the peloton. If a team decides to force the pace in this stretch, some riders may already be on the limit before the road truly kicks up, setting the stage for an attritional battle to the summit.