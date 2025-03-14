How to watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for cycling race

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 6 cycling race, as well as date, start time and schedule.

Paris-Nice stands as one of the most prestigious and demanding stage races on the World Tour circuit, drawing an elite field of climbers, sprinters, and classics specialists each year. The 2024 edition unfolds from March 9 to 16.

The sixth stage presents the final chance for the sprinters to make their mark, with a high-speed showdown expected in Berre-l'Étang. However, with a demanding 210-kilometer course and several climbs scattered throughout the route, there’s always the possibility of an unexpected twist.

From the outset, riders will face a slight uphill drag, which could spark a flurry of early attacks as many in the peloton look to seize their last opportunity. While there are multiple ascents along the way, only one holds real significance—a 900-meter climb at a 6% gradient, crowned by an intermediate sprint with 19.5 kilometers remaining. It’s unlikely to break the race apart, but it could still play a role in the final approach.

The anticipated bunch sprint will unfold in an urban setting, with a mostly straightforward finale punctuated by a few key roundabouts. Navigating these obstacles—positioned at 2.2 km, 1.9 km, and 600 meters from the finish—will be crucial as the peloton stretches out at blistering speeds. While the course map suggests a full circuit around the roundabouts, riders will instead take a direct left-hand cut. The final straight, running alongside the sea, is completely flat, setting the stage for a fast and fierce battle to the line.

GOAL below answers to all of your questions about Paris-Nice 2025, including the schedule, route, and additional information on how you can watch the cycling race.

When and where is Paris-Nice 2025 stage 6 cycling race

Date: Friday, March 14

Friday, March 14 Time: 9:45 am ET / 6:45 am PT

9:45 am ET / 6:45 am PT Location: Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban - Berre-l'Etang, 210.1 kilometers

Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban - Berre-l'Etang, 210.1 kilometers Weather: Could this be a day for the breakaway? The conditions might just allow it. Riders will contend with a strong northern wind at the start of the stage, which will gradually shift to a northwesterly direction as the race progresses.

Paris-Nice 2025 Stage 6 is a team time trial that takes place on Friday, March 14, 2025. The stage is held at Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban - Berre-l'Etang, covering a distance of 210.1 kilometers.

Paris-Nice 2025 Cycling Schedule:

How To Watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 6 cycling race

TV Channel/ Livestream: Peacock

Paris-Nice will be broadcast live in the United States on NBC Sports through Peacock.

Fans can catch the action with a Peacock Premium subscription, which is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually with ads. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Peacock also holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for the Tour de France until 2029, offering live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paris-Nice 2025 stages, route map & other details

The 2025 Paris-Nice spans eight days, covering a total distance of 1,202.6 kilometers.

This year's edition features eight stages, including a team time trial, three hilly routes, three flat stages, and a demanding mountain stage.

The race will pass through 13 host cities, with stops in locations such as Montesson, Vichy, and Saint-Just-en-Chevalet. Click here to view the official route map.

Who are the favourites for Paris-Nice 2025 Stage 6?

Tim Merlier stands out as the dominant sprinter in the field, and if the stage does culminate in a mass dash to the line, it’s hard to see anyone outpacing the powerful Belgian. However, Quick-Step's squad isn't the most robust when it comes to controlling the race, and with Merlier having already stamped his authority in previous sprints, they may find few teams willing to lend a hand in reeling in the breakaway. That said, they'll know exactly what needs to be done to set up their star finisher.

Should the peloton keep things together, the expected sprint finish should play out in textbook fashion, with raw power proving decisive. Riders like Juan Sebastián Molano, Alberto Dainese, and Arnaud Démare—all of whom have impressed so far—will be in the mix. Mads Pedersen is another strong contender, though he's spent much of his energy supporting Mattias Skjelmose, while Alexander Kristoff remains a name to watch, even if he hasn't been at his sharpest.

The last sprint threw up a surprise with Emilien Jeannière and Hugo Page joining Merlier on the podium, so another unexpected result isn’t out of the question. Other names to keep an eye on include Axel Zingle, Michael Matthews, Max Walscheid, Samuel Watson, Tobias Lund Andresen, Ivan García Cortina, Cees Bol, Stanislaw Aniolkowski, Iuri Leitão, Vincenzo Albanese, and Timo Kielich—all of whom have the potential to shake things up in the final meters.

Paris-Nice 2025 Stage 6 route map

ASO

A mass sprint appears to be the most probable outcome, but with crosswinds lurking, the final flat stage of the 2025 race could still spring a surprise. The general classification contenders will need to stay vigilant—though in Paris-Nice, when is that ever not the case?

Key Course Features: