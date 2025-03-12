How to watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for cycling race

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 4 cycling race, as well as date, start time and schedule.

Paris-Nice stands as one of the most prestigious and demanding stage races on the World Tour circuit, drawing an elite field of climbers, sprinters, and classics specialists each year. The 2025 edition unfolds from March 9 to 16.

The first of two pivotal summit finishes in Paris-Nice unfolds on Stage 4, with riders set to tackle the Category 1 ascent of La Loge des Gardes. This demanding climb comes at the end of a grueling 163.4km route that features five other ascents, setting the stage for a decisive battle in the mountains.

Stage 4 will serve as the true litmus test for the riders' climbing legs, revealing who has the form to contend in the mountains.

Expect a controlled pace early on, as most will conserve energy for the decisive ascent to La Loge des Gardes—a climb where Tadej Pogačar claimed victory last time. The 6.7km ascent, averaging 7.1%, is relentless from the base, with little variation in gradient. While the final stretch could see a flurry of attacks, a brief easing in the last 1.5km might allow for a regrouping, potentially setting up a sprint to the summit.

GOAL below answers to all of your questions about Paris-Nice 2025, including the schedule, route, and additional information on how you can watch the cycling race.

When and where is Paris-Nice 2025 stage 4 cycling race

Date: Wednesday, March 12

Wednesday, March 12 Time: 9:45 am ET / 6:45 am PT

9:45 am ET / 6:45 am PT Location: Vichy – La Loge des Gardes, 163.4km

Vichy – La Loge des Gardes, 163.4km Weather: Maximum temperatures of 8 degrees on the day, no sun and a good chance of rain.

Paris-Nice 2025 Stage 4 is a mountain stage that takes place on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The stage is held at Vichy – La Loge des Gardes, covering a distance of 163.4 kilometers.

Paris-Nice 2025 Cycling Schedule:

Stage 5 - Thursday, March 13 at 9:45 am ET

Stage 6 - Friday, March 14 at 9:45 am ET

Stage 7 - Saturday, March 15 at 8:25 am ET

Stage 8 - Sunday, March 16 at 10:25 am ET

How To Watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 4 cycling race

TV Channel/ Livestream: Peacock

Paris-Nice will be broadcast live in the United States on NBC Sports through Peacock.

Fans can catch the action with a Peacock Premium subscription, which is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually with ads. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Peacock also holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for the Tour de France until 2029, offering live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Paris-Nice 2025 stages, route map & other details

The 2025 Paris-Nice spans eight days, covering a total distance of 1,202.6 kilometers.

This year's edition features eight stages, including a team time trial, three hilly routes, three flat stages, and a demanding mountain stage.

The race will pass through 13 host cities, with stops in locations such as Montesson, Vichy, and Saint-Just-en-Chevalet. Click here to view the official route map.

Who are the favourites for Paris-Nice 2025 Stage 4?

Visma has firm control of the race following their dominant team time trial, with Matteo Jorgenson comfortably leading the general classification. The American is expected to manage his own tempo on the decisive climb, while Jonas Vingegaard will have the freedom to respond to attacks. Given their climbing pedigree and tactical expertise, Visma is the team to beat, and Vingegaard is well-positioned to seize more time on his rivals—provided his legs allow it.

UAE began as Visma's closest challenger, but that narrative shifted dramatically after their struggles in the time trial. Pavel Sivakov is no longer in contention, and with a deficit of over 40 seconds, their focus will likely shift from fighting for the overall title to securing the best possible finish. Joao Almeida remains a legitimate contender for the stage win, while Brandon McNulty remains an unpredictable factor. Jhonatan Narváez could attempt to feature, though the length of the climb may prove too demanding.

The cold conditions could amplify the difficulty of the climb, testing even the strongest climbers. Among the key threats are Santiago Buitrago, fresh off his Volta a Comunitat Valenciana triumph, and Mattias Skjelmose, who has shown stellar form. Felix Gall, after a strong TTT, is always a danger on the climbs, while Ben O'Connor, sitting just behind Visma’s leaders, is likely to ride conservatively. Aleksandr Vlasov and Florian Lipowitz, currently 5th and 6th in the standings, are well-placed to adopt a patient approach.

Further down the pecking order, Ilan van Wilder and Max Schachmann (Quick-Step), Thymen Arensman and Magnus Sheffield (INEOS), and Movistar's trio of Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda, Iván Romeo, and Pablo Castrillo will likely aim to hold on rather than attack. Others in this category include Lenny Martínez, Michael Storer, Guillaume Martin, Neilson Powless, and Astana's Harold Tejada and Clément Champoussin. Their main objective will be survival, with post-stage assessments dictating whether they continue targeting the GC or shift their focus to individual stage victories.