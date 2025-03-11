How to watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for cycling race

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3 cycling race, as well as date, start time and schedule.

Paris-Nice stands as one of the most prestigious and demanding stage races on the World Tour circuit, drawing an elite field of climbers, sprinters, and classics specialists each year. The 2024 edition unfolds from March 9 to 16, and we take a closer look at Stage 3.

The third day of competition features a team time trial, a discipline gaining prominence this season due to its inclusion in the Tour de France. Teams will use this 28-kilometer course as a testing ground for their setups, navigating a route that isn't entirely flat—making pacing strategy crucial.

The stage kicks off at the Magny-Cours race circuit, where riders will tackle pristine, smooth tarmac before transitioning onto a long, straight stretch leading into Nevers. Upon reaching the town, they'll encounter a 900-meter ascent at a 6% gradient, with a short yet punishing ramp that touches double-digit inclines. The closing kilometers will be rapid, featuring a gradual downhill run before a final uphill surge to the finish line. Pacing this section will be anything but straightforward.

GOAL below answers to all of your questions about Paris-Nice 2025, including the schedule, route, and additional information on how you can watch the cycling race.

When and where is Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3 cycling race

Date: Tuesday, March 11

Tuesday, March 11 Time: 9:45 am ET / 6:45 am PT

9:45 am ET / 6:45 am PT Location: Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in France

Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in France Weather: Sunny

Paris-Nice 2025 Stage 3 is a team time trial that takes place on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The stage is held between the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours and the town of Nevers, covering a distance of 28.4 kilometers.

Paris-Nice 2025 Cycling Schedule:

Stage 4 - Wednesday, March 12 at 9:45 am ET

Stage 5 - Thursday, March 13 at 9:45 am ET

Stage 6 - Friday, March 14 at 9:45 am ET

Stage 7 - Saturday, March 15 at 8:25 am ET

Stage 8 - Sunday, March 16 at 10:25 am ET

How To Watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3 cycling race

TV Channel/ Livestream: Peacock

Paris-Nice will be broadcast live in the United States on NBC Sports through Peacock.

Fans can catch the action with a Peacock Premium subscription, which is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually with ads. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Peacock also holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for the Tour de France until 2029, offering live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paris-Nice 2025 stages, route map & other details

The 2025 Paris-Nice spans eight days, covering a total distance of 1,202.6 kilometers.

This year's edition features eight stages, including a team time trial, three hilly routes, three flat stages, and a demanding mountain stage.

The race will pass through 13 host cities, with stops in locations such as Montesson, Vichy, and Saint-Just-en-Chevalet. Click here to view the official route map.

Start Times and Order Paris-Nice 2025 Stage 3 Team Time-Trial