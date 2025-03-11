How to watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for cycling race

Paris-Nice stands as one of the most prestigious and demanding stage races on the World Tour circuit, drawing an elite field of climbers, sprinters, and classics specialists each year. The 2024 edition unfolds from March 9 to 16, and we take a closer look at Stage 3.
The third day of competition features a team time trial, a discipline gaining prominence this season due to its inclusion in the Tour de France. Teams will use this 28-kilometer course as a testing ground for their setups, navigating a route that isn't entirely flat—making pacing strategy crucial.
The stage kicks off at the Magny-Cours race circuit, where riders will tackle pristine, smooth tarmac before transitioning onto a long, straight stretch leading into Nevers. Upon reaching the town, they'll encounter a 900-meter ascent at a 6% gradient, with a short yet punishing ramp that touches double-digit inclines. The closing kilometers will be rapid, featuring a gradual downhill run before a final uphill surge to the finish line. Pacing this section will be anything but straightforward.
When and where is Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3 cycling race
- Date: Tuesday, March 11
- Time: 9:45 am ET / 6:45 am PT
- Location: Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in France
- Weather: Sunny
Paris-Nice 2025 Stage 3 is a team time trial that takes place on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The stage is held between the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours and the town of Nevers, covering a distance of 28.4 kilometers.
Paris-Nice 2025 Cycling Schedule:
- Stage 4 - Wednesday, March 12 at 9:45 am ET
- Stage 5 - Thursday, March 13 at 9:45 am ET
- Stage 6 - Friday, March 14 at 9:45 am ET
- Stage 7 - Saturday, March 15 at 8:25 am ET
- Stage 8 - Sunday, March 16 at 10:25 am ET
How To Watch Paris-Nice 2025 stage 3 cycling race
- TV Channel/ Livestream: Peacock
Paris-Nice will be broadcast live in the United States on NBC Sports through Peacock.
Fans can catch the action with a Peacock Premium subscription, which is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually with ads. For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.
Peacock also holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for the Tour de France until 2029, offering live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Paris-Nice 2025 stages, route map & other details
The 2025 Paris-Nice spans eight days, covering a total distance of 1,202.6 kilometers.
This year's edition features eight stages, including a team time trial, three hilly routes, three flat stages, and a demanding mountain stage.
The race will pass through 13 host cities, with stops in locations such as Montesson, Vichy, and Saint-Just-en-Chevalet. Click here to view the official route map.
Start Times and Order Paris-Nice 2025 Stage 3 Team Time-Trial
Order
Team Number
Local Time (CET)
ET (Eastern Time)
Team Name
Nation
1
12
14:30:00
09:30:00
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
SUI
2
6
14:34:00
09:34:00
Team Jayco AlUla
AUS
3
8
14:38:00
09:38:00
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
FRA
4
7
14:42:00
09:42:00
INEOS Grenadiers
GBR
5
11
14:46:00
09:46:00
Movistar Team
ESP
6
13
14:50:00
09:50:00
Groupama-FDJ
FRA
7
3
14:54:00
09:54:00
UAE Team Emirates
UAE
8
4
14:58:00
09:58:00
Lidl-Trek
USA
9
16
15:02:00
10:02:00
EF Education-EasyPost
USA
10
1
15:06:00
10:06:00
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
NED
11
10
15:10:00
10:10:00
Team Picnic PostNL
NED
12
5
15:14:00
10:14:00
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
GER
13
18
15:18:00
10:18:00
Cofidis
FRA
14
19
15:22:00
10:22:00
Intermarché - Wanty
BEL
15
15
15:26:00
10:26:00
Arkéa-B&B Hotels
FRA
16
22
15:30:00
10:30:00
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
ESP
17
17
15:34:00
10:34:00
Uno-X Mobility
NOR
18
9
15:38:00
10:38:00
Bahrain Victorious
BRN
19
20
15:42:00
10:42:00
TotalEnergies
FRA
20
21
15:46:00
10:46:00
Alpecin-Deceuninck
BEL
21
14
15:50:00
10:50:00
XDS Astana Team
KAZ
22
2
15:54:00
10:54:00
Soudal Quick-Step
BEL