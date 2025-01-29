How to watch today's Paraguay U20 vs Venezuela U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano match between Paraguay U20 and Venezuela U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paraguay will take on Venezuela at the U20 Copa Sudamericano at the Metropolitano de Cabudare Stadium on Wednesday.

Both these teams have three points each from their two games so far in the group stage. Venezuela are third while Paraguay are fourth in the standings. The former may be in a better place heading into the fixture as they won their last outing 4-0 whereas Paraguay succumbed to a heavy 0-6 defeat against Uruguay.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Paraguay U20 vs Venezuela U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paraguay U20 vs Venezuela U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Metropolitano de Cabudare Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Paraguay U20 team news

Paraguay have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial fixture in the group stage.

They will be hoping to bounce back from a terrible 0-6 hammering at the hands of Uruguay in their last game.

Venezuela U20 team news

A key figure in the squad is Kervin Andrade who is showcasing his experience and quality on the international stage.

They will be confident of getting another win, following a strong 4-0 performance against Peru in their last outing.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PA2 Last match VEN 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Paraguay U20 1 - 1 Venezuela U20 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links