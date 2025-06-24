How to watch today's Panama vs Jamaica CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Panama and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Panama and Jamaica face off in a decisive Group C encounter at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup on Tuesday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Panama lead the group with six points from two matches and need only a draw to secure top spot, while Jamaica, sitting on three points, must win to guarantee progression to the knockout stage. The teams have a competitive recent history, with Panama holding the edge in head-to-head meetings, but Jamaica recently claimed a 1-0 win in March’s Nations League clash.

How to watch Panama vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including fubo.

Panama vs Jamaica kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, with kick-off at 7pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Panama team news

Panama arrive in strong form, having won both group matches - 5-2 over Guadeloupe and 1-0 against Guatemala. Coach Thomas Christiansen has a settled squad with no reported injuries or suspensions affecting key players.

Ismael Díaz and Tomas Rodríguez have been standout performers, each contributing crucial goals, while Christian Martínez and Jovani Welch have anchored the midfield effectively. The defense, led by Michael Murillo and José Córdoba, has conceded just twice in two matches. Christiansen is expected to stick with his preferred lineup, aiming to maintain momentum and secure group leadership.

Jamaica team news

Jamaica enter the match with a nearly full-strength squad. Star winger Leon Bailey is fit and in form, having scored in the win over Guadeloupe, and Jonathan Russell has also been influential from midfield.

There are no major injuries or suspensions reported for the Reggae Boyz, allowing coach Steve McClaren to field his strongest eleven. Jamaica are expected to continue with their attacking approach.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

