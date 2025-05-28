+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Copa Libertadores
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Palmeiras vs Sporting Cristal Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and Sporting Cristal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Palmeiras host Sporting Cristal at Allianz Parque on Wednesday in their final Copa Libertadores Group G match.

Palmeiras have already secured top spot with a perfect record—five wins from five—and are unbeaten at home in 20 straight matches in the competition. Abel Ferreira’s side boasts one of the tournament’s best attacks, averaging over two goals per game, and has kept six clean sheets in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Sporting Cristal, third in the group with four points, face a must-win scenario to keep their hopes alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Sporting Cristal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Palmeiras vs Sporting Cristal kick-off time

Copa Libertadores - Grp. G

The match will be played at Allianz Parque on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Palmeiras team news

Despite clinching qualification, Ferreira is expected to rotate the squad, potentially giving more minutes to young star Estevão and other fringe players, with Felipe Anderson still sidelined by injury.

There are no other injury concerns in the camp.

Sporting Cristal team news

Sporting's away form is poor, with just one win in their last seven road matches in all competitions and only one win in their last 15 Libertadores away games. The Peruvian side’s attack has struggled, scoring just six goals in five group matches, while their defense has conceded ten.

Manager Paulo Autuori is without several key players: Yoshimar Yotún, Luis Iberico, Renato Solís, and Santiago González are all out, further complicating their challenge at one of South America’s toughest venues.

Form

PAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

SCR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

PAL

Last 3 matches

SCR

2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

