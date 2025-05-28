How to watch today's Palmeiras vs Sporting Cristal Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and Sporting Cristal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Palmeiras host Sporting Cristal at Allianz Parque on Wednesday in their final Copa Libertadores Group G match.

Palmeiras have already secured top spot with a perfect record—five wins from five—and are unbeaten at home in 20 straight matches in the competition. Abel Ferreira’s side boasts one of the tournament’s best attacks, averaging over two goals per game, and has kept six clean sheets in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Sporting Cristal, third in the group with four points, face a must-win scenario to keep their hopes alive.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Sporting Cristal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Palmeiras vs Sporting Cristal kick-off time

The match will be played at Allianz Parque on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

Despite clinching qualification, Ferreira is expected to rotate the squad, potentially giving more minutes to young star Estevão and other fringe players, with Felipe Anderson still sidelined by injury.

There are no other injury concerns in the camp.

Sporting Cristal team news

Sporting's away form is poor, with just one win in their last seven road matches in all competitions and only one win in their last 15 Libertadores away games. The Peruvian side’s attack has struggled, scoring just six goals in five group matches, while their defense has conceded ten.

Manager Paulo Autuori is without several key players: Yoshimar Yotún, Luis Iberico, Renato Solís, and Santiago González are all out, further complicating their challenge at one of South America’s toughest venues.

