How to watch today's Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteno, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Palmeiras will take on Cerro Porteno in their second group game of the Copa Libertadores at the Allianz Parque on Wednesday.

These two teams won their first game of the tournament and will be fighting for the top spot in the group when they meet. The visitors are at the top currently, due to their bigger margin of victory in the opening game.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno kick-off time

The match will be played at the Allianz Parque on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

Palmeiras remain without several key players due to injury, including Bruno Rodrigues, Mauricio, Joaquín Piquerez Moreno, Marcos Rocha, Raphael Veiga, and Paulinho. However, the remainder of the squad is fully fit and available for selection.

Cerro Porteno team news

Cerro Porteño are dealing with fewer injury issues, with Rodrigo Malgrejo and Abel Luciatti both sidelined. The rest of the squad is available, and there are no suspensions to contend with.

