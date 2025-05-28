How to watch today's Palestino vs Mushuc Runa Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Palestino and Mushuc Runa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Palestino face Mushuc Runa at Estadio Municipal de La Florida on Wednesday in a decisive Copa Sudamericana Group E encounter.

Palestino come into the match second in the group, while Mushuc Runa lead the standings and remain unbeaten in the competition. The stakes are high, as both sides are vying for top spot and a place in the knockout rounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Palestino vs Mushuc Runa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Palestino vs Mushuc Runa kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Municipal de La Florida on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Palestino team news

Palestino have shown solid form in recent weeks, with a 1-0 win over Deportes Limache and a 0-0 draw against Coquimbo Unido in their last two domestic outings. In the Sudamericana, they have scored nine goals and conceded seven across five matches, with forward Junior Marabel leading the attack with four goals.

Palestino’s defense has been inconsistent, but they have managed to keep one clean sheet in the group stage. Discipline could be a concern, as Dilan Zúñiga has picked up two yellow cards in the competition.

Mushuc Runa team news

Mushuc Runa, on the other hand, are undefeated in Group E and have proven difficult to break down, with just four goals conceded and two clean sheets so far. Their attack is led by Carlos Orejuela Quinonez, who has three goals and two assists.

Mushuc Runa’s recent form in this competition includes a 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro and a 2-1 win over Unión, though they suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to Orense in domestic play. Esteban Davila Alarcon has been a key figure in defense, but also leads the team in yellow cards, indicating a physical style at the back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PAL Last match MUR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Mushuc Runa 3 - 2 Palestino 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links