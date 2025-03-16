How to watch today's Pachuca vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca will take on Tijuana in the Liga MX at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts are seventh in the standings after 11 league games. They have registered back-to-back draws and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Tijuana are struggling down in 17th place and need consecutive wins to climb up the table. They have lost four out of their last five games and will find Pachuca a difficult opposition to deal with.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pachuca vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pachuca vs Tijuana kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The match will be played at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Pachuca team news

Currently sitting seventh in the league with 18 points, Pachuca has maintained a strong home record, with only one loss this season, against league leaders Leon.

Pachuca's home form is bolstered by their ability to score consistently. Key players like Nicolás Ibáñez and Romario Ibarra will be crucial in maintaining this scoring form.

With no fresh injury concerns in the camp, they will be confident of securing three points.

Tijuana team news

Tijuana also do not have any specific injury reports that would significantly impact their lineup for the match against Pachuca.

The team has been struggling with form and results, but there is no mention of major injuries that would hinder their performance. Tijuana will likely rely on their top scorers, such as Jose Raul Zuniga, to try and secure crucial points away from home.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links