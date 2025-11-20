How to watch today's Pachuca vs Pumas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Pachuca will host Pumas UNAM on Thursday at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in a crucial Liga MX Apertura Play-In stage match.
This knockout clash is expected to be highly competitive as both teams are seeking to secure a playoff spot after a season marked by inconsistent form. Pachuca have struggled with consistency, losing five of their last 10 games, but showing the ability to surprise at home. Pumas UNAM have also faced challenges, grappling with key injuries and suspensions, but their attacking potential remains a critical factor in this matchup.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Pachuca vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|TUDN
|Watch here
The match will be shown live on DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Pachuca vs Club Universidad Nacional kick-off time
The match will be played on Thursday at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Pachuca team news
Pachuca enter this game without significant injury concerns, maintaining a relatively stable lineup. Their home record shows an average of 0.88 goals per game, and they have a history of tight contests against Pumas.
The team will focus on leveraging home advantage and defensive discipline to counter Pumas’ attacking threats.
Club Universidad Nacional team news
Pumas will miss star forward José Juan Macías due to an ACL injury that sidelines him for the rest of the season.
Midfielders Adalberto Carrasquilla and Aaron Ramsey will also be missing, further complicating Pumas’ lineup. Ramsey terminated his contract and left Mexico after his dog went missing,