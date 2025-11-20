+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX
team-logoPachuca
Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
team-logoClub Universidad Nacional
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Pachuca vs Pumas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca will host Pumas UNAM on Thursday at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in a crucial Liga MX Apertura Play-In stage match.

This knockout clash is expected to be highly competitive as both teams are seeking to secure a playoff spot after a season marked by inconsistent form. Pachuca have struggled with consistency, losing five of their last 10 games, but showing the ability to surprise at home. Pumas UNAM have also faced challenges, grappling with key injuries and suspensions, but their attacking potential remains a critical factor in this matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Pachuca vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams

DirecTV StreamWatch here
TUDNWatch here

The match will be shown live on DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pachuca vs Club Universidad Nacional kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Apertura Play-In Stage
Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The match will be played on Thursday at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Pachuca vs Club Universidad Nacional lineups

PachucaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestCUN
25
C. Moreno
4
Eduardo Bauermann
12
B. Garcia
2
S. Barreto
3
A. Aceves
29
Kenedy
5
P. Pedraza
11
O. Idrissi
23
L. Quinones
26
A. Bautista
10
E. Valencia
1
K. Navas
13
P. Monroy
77
A. Angulo
5
R. Duarte
6
Nathan Silva
2
P. Bennevendo
8
J. Caicedo
22
A. Medina
7
R. Lopez
17
J. Ruvalcaba
30
S. Lopez

5-4-1

CUNAway team crest

PAC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Lozano

CUN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Juarez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Pachuca team news

Pachuca enter this game without significant injury concerns, maintaining a relatively stable lineup. Their home record shows an average of 0.88 goals per game, and they have a history of tight contests against Pumas.

The team will focus on leveraging home advantage and defensive discipline to counter Pumas’ attacking threats.

Club Universidad Nacional team news

Pumas will miss star forward José Juan Macías due to an ACL injury that sidelines him for the rest of the season.

Midfielders Adalberto Carrasquilla and Aaron Ramsey will also be missing, further complicating Pumas’ lineup. Ramsey terminated his contract and left Mexico after his dog went missing,

Form

PAC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

PAC

Last 5 matches

CUN

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

