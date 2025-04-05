How to watch today's Pachuca vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America will be looking to open up a six-point lead atop the Clausura 2025 standings table in Liga MX when they take on Pachuca at Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday.

Aguilas defeated Tigres 3-0 in their previous league encounter and are coming off a goalless draw against Cruz Azul in a midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup game, while Pachuca endured a 3-2 league loss at Toluca last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pachuca vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Pachuca vs Club America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Club America will be played at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, April 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Tuzos boss Guillermo Almada is set to miss Andres Micolta and Miguel Rodriguez due to injury issues, while Sergio Barreto is a doubt.

Pedro Pedraza came off the bench to score against Toluca and the midfielder will be pushing for a recall to the XI.

Club America team news

Manager Andre Jardine has a few concerns to deal with, as defender Igor Lichnovsky and forward Henry Martin are sidelined by injuries.

Besides, Dagoberto Espinoza and Patricio Salas would need to prove their fitness ahead of kickoff.

Jardine is expected to revert to a similar lineup from the Tigres win, with Victor Davila leading the line.

