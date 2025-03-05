How to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit NWSL Challenge Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL Challenge Cup match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup is set for Friday, with a high-stakes showdown between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit—two of the league's powerhouses.

Traditionally, the Challenge Cup pits the Shield winners against the reigning champions in a battle for early-season supremacy. Last year, San Diego Wave edged out Gotham FC in a tight 1-0 contest. However, with Orlando Pride sweeping both league honors in 2024, Washington Spirit steps in as their challenger for this year’s curtain-raiser.

The rivalry between these two sides has been captivating over the past year, though it’s been Orlando Pride dictating the terms. The Florida-based outfit edged a thrilling 3-2 contest in their first clash of the season before sealing the league double with a commanding 2-0 triumph in October—results that saw them finish four points clear at the summit.

Now, Washington Spirit has a golden opportunity to flip the script and halt Orlando’s dominance in what promises to be a fiery encounter—the first major test before the 2025 NWSL campaign gets underway.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL Challenge Cup match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Fans based outside of the US can tune into the league's own platform, NWSL+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Inter & Co Stadium

The NWSL Challenge Cup between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will be played at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT on Friday, March 7, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news & key players

Marta has officially committed her future to Orlando Pride, signing a new contract in what stands as the club’s most significant move of the offseason. Retaining the Brazilian icon is arguably a bigger coup than any potential signing, as Orlando gears up to defend both the Shield and Championship titles in the forthcoming campaign.

Despite recently turning 39, Marta delivered one of her most productive seasons since arriving in Florida back in 2017. She found the back of the net 11 times and provided an assist across all competitions—marking just the second time she has hit double digits in goals for the club.

Meanwhile, Pride has also secured Ally Watt for the future, opting to trigger her mutual option for the 2026 season. The forward was a key contributor in 2024, tallying three goals and four assists while featuring in all but one match for the side. On the defensive side of the ball, they roped in defender Oihane Hernández on an immediate transfer from Real Madrid Femenino for an undisclosed fee and extended defender Cori Dyke to remain with the club through the 2027 season.

Orlando Pride predicted XI: Moorhouse (GK); Abello, Dyke, Sams, Pickett; Gautrat, Lemos, Charley; Banda, Marta, Ally Watt

Washington Spirit team news & key players

Washington Spirit have navigated the offseason with a measured approach, opting for continuity rather than a dramatic squad overhaul. Given their strong finish to the previous campaign—despite being plagued by injuries—stability was always going to be key.

While long-term injuries cannot be resolved in a single offseason, Andi Sullivan's absence required a solution, and the club moved decisively to bring in Narumi Miura, arguably the best available replacement in the league. Ouleymata Sarr, Croix Bethune and Trinity Rodman will all need to play a pivotal role for the Spirit to upset the odds here.

Washington Spirit predicted XI: Kingsbury (GK); McGrady, Bernal, Krueger, McKeown; Miura, Baggett; Rodman, Sarr, Ratcliffe; Hatch

Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 11/24/24 NWSL Orlando Pride Washington Spirit 1-0 10/07/24 NWSL Orlando Pride Washington Spirit 2-0 04/27/24 NWSL Washington Spirit Orlando Pride 2-3 08/05/23 NWSL Challenge Cup Orlando Pride Washington Spirit 0-1 07/02/23 NWSL Washington Spirit Orlando Pride 0-3

