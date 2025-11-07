How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Orlando Pride host Seattle Reign in the 2025 NWSL Quarterfinals on Friday at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

This is a must-win game for both teams following their 1-1 draw just days earlier on Decision Day. Orlando finished the regular season fourth, securing home advantage, while Seattle ended fifth.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign FC kick-off time

The match will be played on Friday at Inter&Co Stadium, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride enter the clash in high spirits, led by star forward Barbra Banda, recently honored in the FIFPRO Women’s World XI. Banda spearheads a confident attacking lineup that has found form at the right time.

Carson Pickett continues to make an impact late in games, netting four goals as a substitute during the run-in, highlighting the squad’s depth and flexibility. In fact, Orlando’s bench has been a major strength this season - eight goals have come from substitutes, underscoring their ability to change matches from the sidelines.

Seattle Reign FC team news

Seattle Reign combine veteran experience with youthful energy, forming a balanced side ready for their biggest challenge yet - chasing their first-ever NWSL Championship.

Emerging talents Madison Curry and Jordyn Bugg have been central to the team’s attacking rhythm, both contributing in key moments through goals and assists. Their dynamism complements the leadership of seasoned players across the squad.

