How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Orlando Pride will take on Houston Dash at Exploria Stadium on Saturday. This National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) fixture features two teams with contrasting form and ambitions as the season progresses.

Orlando Pride come into the match in excellent form, currently sitting third in the league standings. They have won six of their ten matches this season, losing only three and drawing one. Their home record is particularly impressive, with six wins from six home games and an average of 2.4 goals scored per match at Exploria Stadium.

Houston Dash, on the other hand, have struggled this season and currently sit 12th in the league. They have managed just three wins in ten matches, with five losses and two draws. Their away form is a concern, as they have scored only eight goals and conceded sixteen, resulting in a negative goal difference.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash kick-off time

The match will be played at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando’s attack has been prolific, netting 24 goals so far, while their defense has conceded just 10. In their most recent outing, they defeated Utah Royals 3-1 away, further underlining their attacking strength and ability to control games. The Pride’s midfield has been a key factor in their success, consistently dominating possession and creating scoring opportunities.

With no fresh injuries going into the game, the hosts will be confident of a win.

Houston Dash team news

Houston’s defense has been vulnerable, allowing an average of 1.6 goals per away match, and their attack has not been able to compensate for these defensive lapses. Despite their struggles, the Dash have shown resilience in some matches, but consistency has eluded them.

The team has not reported any injury concerns ahead of the fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

