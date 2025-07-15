How to watch today's Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Orlando Magic will clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night in Las Vegas Summer League action.

Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Magic and the Thunder will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Magic and the Thunder live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Orlando Magic team news & key performers

Off the court, the Magic are building momentum toward their most promising season in over a decade. With Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones joining the ranks, Orlando has bolstered its backcourt depth and long-range shooting. Core contributors Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner return, giving the team a strong foundation.

But questions remain. Goga Bitadze played sparingly in the postseason, Anthony Black struggled mightily from deep (just 15.4% in the playoffs), and Jonathan Isaac was limited in minutes.

However, Summer League has offered some reassurance. The emergence of Da Silva, Richardson, and Noah Penda gives the Magic promising options to fill out their rotation heading into 2025-26. All three have seized the moment in Vegas—and if their current form holds, they could make meaningful contributions when the games begin to count.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news & key performers

Nikola Topic, the Thunder’s 12th overall pick, made his much-anticipated Summer League debut after missing time due to an ACL injury. Despite the layoff, Topic hit the ground running, dropping 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting along with six assists, four rebounds, and a steal. He also connected on two of his six three-point attempts and was perfect from the line.

Topic wasn’t the only standout. Keyontae Mitchell showcased his athleticism and smarts with a coast-to-coast play, finishing with a rare dunk after catching Topic’s deep inbounds pass. Mitchell ended the game with 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting, five rebounds, two assists, and a pair of steals, while hitting 6-of-7 from the stripe.

Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder Head-to-Head Record