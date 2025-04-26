How to watch today's Orlando City vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news

Orlando City will take on Atlanta United in the MLS at the Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday.

Neither team has managed to get off to a good start in this new campaign after nine rounds. Orlando are seventh in the standings, whereas Atlanta are 12th. The visitors will be the more desperate side, and will be hoping to avoid what could be a third straight loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Orlando City vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV, Fubo, Sling, DirecTV, and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United kick-off time

The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Orlando City team news

Orlando City will be without Brazilian defender Santos, who serves a suspension following his red card against Montreal.

In terms of injuries, head coach Oscar Pareja is unable to call upon attacking duo Yutaro Tsukada and teenager Favian Loyola, while Wilder Cartagena remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from an Achilles issue.

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United are also dealing with absences, with experienced defender Derrick Williams ruled out.

Colombian forward Edwin Mosquera remains unavailable as well, as he prepares to miss a 10th consecutive match since suffering an ankle injury in mid-March.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links