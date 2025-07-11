How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Juan Soto and the New York Mets head down to Camden Yards for a Wednesday clash with Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles in what’s shaping up to be a crucial midseason battle for both clubs.

The Mets arrive in Baltimore with some momentum after taking two out of three from the Yankees in a high-stakes Subway Series over the weekend. While they dropped the finale 6-4 on Sunday, they showed plenty of firepower and continue to trend in the right direction as the second half of the season kicks into gear.

Baltimore, on the other hand, is still trying to find its footing in what’s been a surprisingly turbulent campaign. After reaching the postseason in back-to-back years, the Orioles stumbled out of the gate in 2025, made a midseason managerial change, and now sit close to 10 games below .500. They’ll be hoping to turn the tide at home and build some traction in the AL playoff race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs the New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the New York Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Wednesday, July 9, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Baltimore Orioles team news

Baltimore will turn to right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, who continues to adjust to big-league hitters after a standout career in Japan. In 17 starts this season, Sugano is 6-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. He’s had his ups and downs, surrendering 19 homers and striking out 57 over 93.1 innings, but he’s been more consistent of late, especially at home where he holds a 3.94 ERA across eight outings. Sugano gave up three earned runs over 5.1 innings in his last start, a no-decision in a 10-inning loss to the Royals.

Offensively, Ryan O’Hearn has posted the best batting average on the team at .286, while Henderson has been a well-rounded contributor, hitting .270 with 17 doubles and 10 homers. Cedric Mullins continues to provide pop and speed, knocking 13 home runs and driving in 41 runs. Jackson Holliday has been one of the team’s bright spots, hitting .263 with 12 long balls and 13 doubles in his first full big-league season.

New York Mets team news

For the Mets, Juan Soto continues to be a force in the lineup. The All-Star slugger leads the club with 21 homers, good for 10th in the majors, and he’s chipped in 52 RBIs while batting .269. But it’s Pete Alonso who's been doing the heavy lifting offensively. The first baseman is hitting a robust .290 while also leading the team in both home runs (21, tied with Soto) and RBIs (75). Alonso ranks top-10 in both categories league-wide and shows no signs of slowing down.

Francisco Lindor has been rounding into form, coming into this one on a three-game hitting streak. The dynamic shortstop is batting .260 on the year with 18 homers and 17 doubles. Over his last five games, Lindor is hitting .250 and has driven in five runs. Brandon Nimmo has also been a steady contributor with a .258 average, 18 home runs, and 17 doubles on the year.

The Mets will hand the ball to southpaw for Game 2 of the series. Peterson has been rock-solid in the rotation this year, holding a 6-4 record with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP across 17 starts. He’s delivered 10 quality starts and has allowed just seven home runs in 102 innings. In his most recent outing, Peterson worked 6.2 effective frames against Milwaukee, allowing two runs in a 3-2 Mets victory.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Mets head-to-head record