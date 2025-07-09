+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta BravesGetty Images Sport
Stream MASNStream SNY
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Juan Soto and the New York Mets head down to Camden Yards for a Wednesday clash with Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles in what’s shaping up to be a crucial midseason battle for both clubs.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

The Mets arrive in Baltimore with some momentum after taking two out of three from the Yankees in a high-stakes Subway Series over the weekend. While they dropped the finale 6-4 on Sunday, they showed plenty of firepower and continue to trend in the right direction as the second half of the season kicks into gear.

Baltimore, on the other hand, is still trying to find its footing in what’s been a surprisingly turbulent campaign. After reaching the postseason in back-to-back years, the Orioles stumbled out of the gate in 2025, made a midseason managerial change, and now sit close to 10 games below .500. They’ll be hoping to turn the tide at home and build some traction in the AL playoff race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs the New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGuardains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the New York Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

DateWednesday, July 9, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
VenueOriole Park at Camden Yards
LocationBaltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Baltimore Orioles team news

Baltimore will turn to right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, who continues to adjust to big-league hitters after a standout career in Japan. In 17 starts this season, Sugano is 6-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. He’s had his ups and downs, surrendering 19 homers and striking out 57 over 93.1 innings, but he’s been more consistent of late, especially at home where he holds a 3.94 ERA across eight outings. Sugano gave up three earned runs over 5.1 innings in his last start, a no-decision in a 10-inning loss to the Royals.

Offensively, Ryan O’Hearn has posted the best batting average on the team at .286, while Henderson has been a well-rounded contributor, hitting .270 with 17 doubles and 10 homers. Cedric Mullins continues to provide pop and speed, knocking 13 home runs and driving in 41 runs. Jackson Holliday has been one of the team’s bright spots, hitting .263 with 12 long balls and 13 doubles in his first full big-league season.

New York Mets team news

For the Mets, Juan Soto continues to be a force in the lineup. The All-Star slugger leads the club with 21 homers, good for 10th in the majors, and he’s chipped in 52 RBIs while batting .269. But it’s Pete Alonso who's been doing the heavy lifting offensively. The first baseman is hitting a robust .290 while also leading the team in both home runs (21, tied with Soto) and RBIs (75). Alonso ranks top-10 in both categories league-wide and shows no signs of slowing down.

Francisco Lindor has been rounding into form, coming into this one on a three-game hitting streak. The dynamic shortstop is batting .260 on the year with 18 homers and 17 doubles. Over his last five games, Lindor is hitting .250 and has driven in five runs. Brandon Nimmo has also been a steady contributor with a .258 average, 18 home runs, and 17 doubles on the year.

The Mets will hand the ball to southpaw for Game 2 of the series. Peterson has been rock-solid in the rotation this year, holding a 6-4 record with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP across 17 starts. He’s delivered 10 quality starts and has allowed just seven home runs in 102 innings. In his most recent outing, Peterson worked 6.2 effective frames against Milwaukee, allowing two runs in a 3-2 Mets victory.

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Mets head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
09.07.25MLBBaltimore OriolesNew York Mets6 – 7
21.08.24MLBNew York MetsBaltimore Orioles4 – 3
21.08.24MLBNew York MetsBaltimore Orioles5 – 9
20.08.24MLBNew York MetsBaltimore Orioles4 – 3
06.08.23MLBBaltimore OriolesNew York Mets2 – 0
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta