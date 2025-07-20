How to watch Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Kyle Higashioka and the Texas Rangers will aim to wrap up a weekend sweep when they face off against Gleyber Torres and the slumping Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on Sunday.
Saturday’s 4-1 loss marked the Tigers’ sixth straight defeat, extending a rough patch that’s seen them struggle to generate offense or momentum. Now sitting at 0-2 in the series, Detroit will try to salvage the finale and avoid being swept in Arlington.
Meanwhile, the Rangers are on a roll, picking up their fifth win in their last six games with Saturday’s victory. They’ll be eyeing a clean sweep on Sunday as they continue building momentum midseason.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers vs the Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Texas Rangers will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
|Date
|Sunday, July 20, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Globe Life Field
|Location
|Arlington, Texas
Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players
Texas Rangers team news
Marcus Semien has quietly chipped in 12 homers and 11 doubles while drawing 40 walks, and Josh Smith has emerged as a reliable bat, currently hitting a team-high .279. Corey Seager remains a threat with 13 homers of his own, while rookie Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers with 15 long balls this season.
Lefty Jacob Latz gets the nod for Texas as they go for the sweep and look to keep their hot streak alive.
Detroit Tigers team news
On the other side, Riley Greene has been Detroit’s top bat, belting 24 home runs and driving in 78 runs—both team bests. Among all major leaguers, Greene ranks 34th in batting average, 73rd in OBP, and an impressive 12th in slugging percentage.
Gleyber Torres continues to be a steady presence in the lineup, slashing .277 with 16 doubles, nine homers, and 51 walks. Spencer Torkelson has added some pop with 21 homers and 20 doubles, while Zach McKinstry leads the Tigers with a .283 average.
Detroit will turn to southpaw Tarik Skubal to try and stop the bleeding on Sunday.
Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|07/20/25
|MLB
|Texas Rangers
|Detroit Tigers
|4 - 1
|07/19/25
|MLB
|Texas Rangers
|Detroit Tigers
|2 - 0
|05/11/25
|MLB
|Detroit Tigers
|Texas Rangers
|1 - 6
|05/10/25
|MLB
|Detroit Tigers
|Texas Rangers
|3 - 10
|05/09/25
|MLB
|Detroit Tigers
|Texas Rangers
|2 - 1