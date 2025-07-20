How to watch Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Kyle Higashioka and the Texas Rangers will aim to wrap up a weekend sweep when they face off against Gleyber Torres and the slumping Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on Sunday.

Saturday’s 4-1 loss marked the Tigers’ sixth straight defeat, extending a rough patch that’s seen them struggle to generate offense or momentum. Now sitting at 0-2 in the series, Detroit will try to salvage the finale and avoid being swept in Arlington.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are on a roll, picking up their fifth win in their last six games with Saturday’s victory. They’ll be eyeing a clean sweep on Sunday as they continue building momentum midseason.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas Rangers vs the Detroit Tigers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Texas Rangers will take on the Detroit Tigers in an electrifying MLB game on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Date Sunday, July 20, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Globe Life Field Location Arlington, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers team news, injury reports & key players

Texas Rangers team news

Marcus Semien has quietly chipped in 12 homers and 11 doubles while drawing 40 walks, and Josh Smith has emerged as a reliable bat, currently hitting a team-high .279. Corey Seager remains a threat with 13 homers of his own, while rookie Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers with 15 long balls this season.

Lefty Jacob Latz gets the nod for Texas as they go for the sweep and look to keep their hot streak alive.

Detroit Tigers team news

On the other side, Riley Greene has been Detroit’s top bat, belting 24 home runs and driving in 78 runs—both team bests. Among all major leaguers, Greene ranks 34th in batting average, 73rd in OBP, and an impressive 12th in slugging percentage.

Gleyber Torres continues to be a steady presence in the lineup, slashing .277 with 16 doubles, nine homers, and 51 walks. Spencer Torkelson has added some pop with 21 homers and 20 doubles, while Zach McKinstry leads the Tigers with a .283 average.

Detroit will turn to southpaw Tarik Skubal to try and stop the bleeding on Sunday.

Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers head-to-head record