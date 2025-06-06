How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on Friday as both clubs look to shake off recent struggles and gain some traction in the standings. With sluggers Oneil Cruz and Bryce Harper leading their respective lineups, each team enters the weekend with plenty to prove.

Philadelphia arrives in the Steel City mired in a rough stretch, having dropped six of their last seven games—including a lopsided 9-1 defeat in Toronto on Thursday afternoon. The Phillies, once riding high, now find themselves desperate to get back on track.

The Pirates haven’t fared much better. Sitting near the bottom of the NL Central, Pittsburgh is hoping to end a decade-long postseason drought. They’ve stumbled recently as well, losing three of five before wrapping up a series against the Astros on Thursday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates vs the Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 1:35 pm ET/10:35 am PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Sunday, April 13, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:35 pm ET/10:35 am PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

For Pittsburgh, Oneil Cruz leads the team in long balls with 12, ranking 25th league-wide. Bryan Reynolds has been the Bucs’ top run producer with 34 RBIs, while veteran Andrew McCutchen tops the team with a .249 batting average. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has also been a bright spot, hitting .303 with nine doubles, a triple, a homer, and nine walks.

The Pirates are hopeful that southpaw Bailey Falter can help them flip the script. Falter enters Friday’s tilt with a 4-3 record across 12 starts, six of which have been quality outings. He’ll look to silence the Phillies’ bats and get Pittsburgh back in the win column as this in-state rivalry gets underway.

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber remains the Phillies’ top power threat, clubbing 19 home runs and driving in 45 runs to lead the team in both categories. He ranks fourth in the majors in home runs and ninth in RBIs. Schwarber enters Friday’s matchup on a two-game hitting streak, and over his last five games, he’s hitting .286 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.

Trea Turner has been the most consistent hitter in the Phillies’ lineup, sporting a .300 batting average. Harper, meanwhile, has contributed a .258 average with 13 doubles, nine homers, and 35 walks, while Nick Castellanos continues to deliver solid production at the plate, batting .285 with 15 doubles and six home runs. Castellanos brings a two-game hitting streak into this one and is hitting .250 in his last five, including a home run and a double.

With Aaron Nola sidelined, Philadelphia will turn to Taijuan Walker in Friday’s series opener. Walker rejoined the rotation after Nola was placed on the injured list and will look to provide stability on the mound.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record