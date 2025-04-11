+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles versus the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Baltimore Orioles return home on Friday night to open a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm ET at Camden Yards.

Both teams arrive in Baltimore looking to find their footing early in the season, with Cedric Mullins and the Orioles sitting at 5-8, while George Springer and the Blue Jays boast an 8-6 mark.

The series opener will see right-hander Bowden Francis (1-1, 3.18 ERA) toe the rubber for Toronto, opposite Baltimore’s 35-year-old rookie Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1, 2.89 ERA), who will be making his first home start in a big-league uniform.

Toronto enters the Charm City after taking three of four from the Red Sox at Fenway Park, though they let a one-run lead slip away in the series finale, falling 4-3 in 10 innings. That loss capped off the first leg of a grueling 10-game road swing. Through 14 contests, the Blue Jays have swung the bats well, hitting .254 as a team—good for fourth in the American League—and have scored 52 runs.

On the mound, the pitching staff has been rock solid, sporting a 3.21 team ERA (fifth-best in MLB). The starting rotation, in particular, has impressed with a 6-3 record, a 2.48 ERA (second-best in the majors), and a crisp 1.00 WHIP.

Baltimore, meanwhile, had Thursday off following a rough 2-4 road trip through Kansas City and Arizona. The O's dropped back-to-back games to the Diamondbacks before heading home. Despite the struggles, the lineup has shown flashes, batting .241 overall—seventh in the A.L.—and pushing across 55 runs (sixth most).

On the pitching side, the Orioles have had issues, carrying a 4.54 ERA—second-worst in the league. However, the bullpen has held up, posting a 3.35 ERA across 45.2 innings, though Baltimore’s relievers have yet to notch a save and own a 1-0 record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on TV & stream live online

  National TV: MLBN
  Local TV Channel: MASN, SN1
  Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date

Friday, April 11, 2025 

First-Pitch Time

7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

Venue

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Location

Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays team news, injury reports & key players

Baltimore Orioles team news

Tomoyuki Sugano, the veteran right-hander from Japan, earned his first MLB victory in his last start against the Royals, allowing just one run on five hits over 5.1 innings. He previously faced the Jays in the opening series of the season but was chased after just four innings, giving up four runs and taking the loss. Friday will mark Sugano’s home debut, and he’ll be looking to bounce back in front of the Camden Yards faithful.

At the plate, Adley Rutschman is riding a six-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 10 of Baltimore's 12 games. Despite going deep twice on Opening Day, he's yet to homer again and has just one RBI since. All seven of his most recent hits have been singles. Cedric Mullins, meanwhile, continues to be a catalyst—he’s tied for seventh in the majors with 14 RBIs, leads the Orioles in total bases (24), and has added six extra-base hits, six walks, and two stolen bases.

Toronto Blue Jays team news

Bowden Francis has made a pair of starts so far this season, giving up exactly two earned runs in each outing while lasting at least 5.1 innings both times. He took the loss in his most recent start against the Mets, surrendering six hits and two walks. The right-hander leaned heavily on fly ball outs in that outing after inducing mostly grounders in his first start. Camden Yards hasn't exactly been friendly to him—he owns a 5.63 ERA in three career outings there, including two relief appearances.

Toronto's outfield—anchored by George Springer—comes into the series scorching hot. Springer, a native of Connecticut, was red-hot in Boston, racking up seven hits and five RBIs. He leads the Blue Jays' outfield corps, which is currently hitting a blistering .428. Springer has already tallied six extra-base hits and swiped a pair of bags. He also gave Baltimore fits in the season-opening series, logging four hits, two walks, and a pair of RBIs. In 39 career games at Camden Yards, Springer is hitting .294 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs.

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/30/25

MLB

Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles

3-1

03/30/25

MLB

Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles

5-9

03/29/25

MLB

Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles

8-2

03/28/25

MLB

Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles

2-12

03/19/25

ST

Baltimore Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays

8-2

