How to watch New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are set to host Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in what promises to be an intriguing midweek matchup between playoff hopefuls.

The Mariners head into the Bronx sitting at 48-42 and with a tough stretch looming—they’re scheduled to face the Tigers, Astros, and Brewers after wrapping up this series. At the plate, Seattle’s been steady if not flashy, posting a .247 batting average with a .322 on-base percentage and a .406 slugging mark. Their pitching, however, has been sharp, anchored by a 3.77 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.

On the flip side, the Yankees—just a game better at 49-41—are preparing for upcoming tilts against the Cubs, Braves, and Blue Jays. The Bronx Bombers are swinging the bats well, owning a .255 average, a strong .337 OBP, and a .453 slugging clip. The pitching staff has largely held up its end, recording a 3.84 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs the Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and ROOT Sports NW

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Seattle Mariners in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date Wednesday, July 9, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

As usual, Aaron Judge is the engine driving New York’s offense. The star slugger leads the club in nearly every major category - home runs (34), RBIs (75), and batting average (.360). He’s second in the majors in homers and third in runs driven in, and he enters Wednesday’s showdown riding a two-game hitting streak. Over his last five games, Judge is slashing .316 with three homers, five RBIs, and three free passes.

Supporting him is Cody Bellinger, who’s been locked in with the bat. The outfielder is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, three triples, and 13 home runs, and he’s currently riding a 13-game hit streak. During his last 10 appearances, Bellinger has been scorching, batting .372 with three doubles, three long balls, and eight RBIs.

Veteran Paul Goldschmidt has also chipped in, slashing .290 with 20 doubles, eight dingers, and 27 walks. He’s on a mini two-game hit streak and has been red-hot lately, batting .391 with five doubles over his last five outings. Anthony Volpe adds some pop to the bottom half of the order, contributing 10 home runs and 21 doubles despite a .217 average.

Making his big-league debut for the Yankees will be 24-year-old right-hander Cam Schlittler. A former seventh-round pick out of Northeastern in 2022, Schlittler has been dealing in the minors this season, going 6-6 with a 2.82 ERA, 99 strikeouts, and a 1.21 WHIP across 76.2 innings. The towering 6-foot-6 rookie brings a high strikeout rate (31.9%) and will be tossed right into the fire under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium.

Seattle Mariners team news

The Mariners will counter with Logan Evans, another 24-year-old righty who’s quietly built a strong campaign. In his last start, Evans tossed 5.2 scoreless innings against the Royals, surrendering just three hits. On the year, he’s 3-2 with a tidy 2.96 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across eight outings. His numbers dip a bit on the road (3.68 ERA, 1.64 WHIP), but he’s shown poise in big spots.

At the dish, Seattle’s offense runs through Cal Raleigh. The powerful backstop leads all of Major League Baseball in home runs (36) and is second in RBIs (76), delivering big swing after big swing for the Mariners. Julio Rodríguez continues to be a consistent threat, batting .247 with 14 doubles, three triples, and 11 homers, while Randy Arozarena is batting .246 with 14 bombs and a team-best 41 walks. Shortstop J.P. Crawford has been a steady presence, leading the team in batting average at .286.

New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners head-to-head record